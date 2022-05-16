Log in
    MGEE   US55277P1049

MGE ENERGY, INC.

(MGEE)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  05/16 04:00:00 pm EDT
82.16 USD   +1.58%
05/06MGE Energy Issues First-Quarter Financial Update
BU
05/05SECTOR UPDATE : Energy Stocks Trim Portion of Losses Ahead of Thursday Close
MT
05/05SECTOR UPDATE : Energy Stocks Tumble in Thursday Equity Selloff
MT
MGE Energy to Present at the 2022 AGA Financial Forum

05/16/2022 | 05:26pm EDT
MGE Energy, Inc. (Nasdaq: MGEE) management will be presenting at the 2022 AGA Financial Forum May 17, 2022.

The presentation is available on MGE Energy's website at:

2022 AGA Financial Forum

About MGE Energy

MGE Energy is an investor-owned public utility holding company headquartered in the state capital of Madison, Wis. It is the parent company of Madison Gas and Electric, which generates and distributes electricity in Dane County, Wis., and purchases and distributes natural gas in seven south-central and western Wisconsin counties. MGE Energy's assets total approximately $2.4 billion, and its 2021 revenues were approximately $607 million.


© Business Wire 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 653 M - -
Net income 2022 112 M - -
Net Debt 2022 661 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 26,1x
Yield 2022 1,98%
Capitalization 2 925 M 2 925 M -
EV / Sales 2022 5,49x
EV / Sales 2023 5,49x
Nbr of Employees 701
Free-Float 99,9%
Managers and Directors
Jeffrey M. Keebler Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Jared J. Bushek Chief Information Officer, VP-Finance & Treasurer
Donald D. Peterson Vice President-Technology
James J. Lorenz Vice President-Energy Operations
Londa J. Dewey Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MGE ENERGY, INC.-0.79%2 925
NEXTERA ENERGY-25.24%137 122
DUKE ENERGY CORPORATION4.19%84 150
SOUTHERN COMPANY7.39%78 255
IBERDROLA, S.A.2.59%70 636
DOMINION ENERGY, INC.6.43%67 906