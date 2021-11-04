Log in
News MGE Energy Reports Third-Quarter Earnings - Form 8-K

11/04/2021
News

MGE Energy Reports Third-Quarter Earnings

Madison, Wis., Nov. 4, 2021-MGE Energy, Inc. (Nasdaq: MGEE), today reported financial results for the third quarter of 2021.

MGE Energy's GAAP (Generally Accepted Accounting Principles) earnings for the third quarter of 2021 were $34.9 million, or $0.97 per share, compared to $31.8 million, or $0.88 per share, for the same period in the prior year.

Our third-quarter results were driven by an increase in investments included in rate base and economic recovery in our service territory.

MGE is investing in new, cost-effective, carbon-free renewable generation, which is helping to fuel the company's asset growth. An increase in electric investments included in rate base continues to contribute to the increase in electric earnings for 2021. The Two Creeks solar project was completed in November 2020 contributing to increased electric earnings in the third quarter of 2021.

For the quarter, electric retail kilowatt-hour sales increased 2.2 percent compared to the third quarter of 2020. Electricity use by commercial customers was 4.5 percent higher during the third quarter of 2021. Electric residential consumption declined by 3.9 percent.

Depreciation and operations and maintenance costs are expected to increase during the remainder of 2021 after significant capital projects are completed. The new customer information system went live in September 2021. This multiyear capital investment to upgrade internal legacy systems is part of the Enterprise Forward initiative to transform MGE into a digitally integrated utility. Additionally, Badger Hollow I is expected to be completed in the fourth quarter of 2021.

1

MGE Energy, Inc.

(In thousands, except per share amounts)

(Unaudited)

2021

2020

Three Months Ended September 30,

Operating Revenues

$

145,873

$

135,211

Operating Income

$

37,598

$

38,325

Net Income

$

34,917

$

31,794

Earnings Per Share - basic

$

0.97

$

0.88

Earnings Per Share - diluted

$

0.97

$

0.88

Weighted average shares outstanding - basic

36,163

36,163

Weighted average shares outstanding - diluted

36,170

36,163

Nine Months Ended September 30,

2021

2020

Operating Revenues

$

444,518

$

402,124

Operating Income

$

100,045

$

91,284

Net Income

$

92,701

$

76,622

Earnings Per Share - basic

$

2.56

$

2.16

Earnings Per Share - diluted

$

2.56

$

2.16

Weighted average shares outstanding - basic

36,163

35,427

Weighted average shares outstanding - diluted

36,176

35,427

About MGE Energy

MGE Energy is a public utility holding company. Its principal subsidiary, Madison Gas and Electric, generates and distributes electricity to 157,000 customers in Dane County, Wis., and purchases and distributes natural gas to 166,000 customers in seven south-central and western Wisconsin counties. MGE's roots in the Madison area date back more than 150 years.

Forward-looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as amended. Such statements include the risks and uncertainties related to the COVID-19 pandemic as well as expenses expected for the remainder of 2021. Such forward-looking statements are based on MGE Energy's current expectations, estimates and assumptions regarding future events, which are inherently uncertain. We caution you not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements, which are made as of the date of this press release. We undertake no obligation to revise or update publicly any such forward-looking statements to reflect any change in expectations or in events, conditions or circumstances on which any such statements may be based. For a further description of the risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ from those expressed in these forward-looking statements, as well as risks relating to our business in general, please refer to the "Risk Factors" sections in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Contact:

Steve B. Schultz

Corporate Communications Manager

608-252-7219 | sbschultz@mge.com

Ken Frassetto

Investor Relations

608-252-4723 | kfrassetto@mge.com

2

Disclaimer

MGE Energy Inc. published this content on 04 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 November 2021 14:44:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
