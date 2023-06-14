Advanced search
    M8G   SE0018538068

MGI - MEDIA AND GAMES INVEST SE

(M8G)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  12:10:56 2023-06-14 pm EDT
0.9920 EUR   +3.66%
09:17aMGI - Media and Games Invest SE Selects Cedara as its Global Sustainability Partner
EQ
MGI Media and Games Invest : – Media and Games Invest SE Changes Liquidity Provider to Kepler Cheuvreux

06/14/2023 | 12:17pm EDT
MGI - Media and Games Invest SE Changes Liquidity Provider to Kepler Cheuvreux

Jun 14, 2023| Regulatory news

Stockholm, June 14, 2023: MGI - Media and Games Invest SE ("MGI" or the "Company", ISIN: SE0018538068; Ticker M8G; Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market and Scale Segment Frankfurt Stock Exchange) has signed a liquidity provider agreement with Kepler Cheuvreux effective August 1, 2023.

In its assignment as liquidity provider, Kepler Cheuvreux will trade in the Company's shares by continuously placing trading orders on the buy and sell side in the order book. This is in accordance with Nasdaq First North Growth Market rulebook regarding liquidity providers and means that the liquidity provider quotes the bid and ask price at a volume corresponding to at least SEK 15,000 with a spread of a maximum of 4% between the buy and sell price. The purpose of the liquidity provider is to improve the liquidity of the Company's share and reduce the spread between the bid and ask price during ongoing trading.

Pareto Securities AB is currently acting as liquidity provider for the Company and will, up until September 1, 2023, continue to act as a liquidity provider for MGI.

Responsible parties

The information in this release has been made public through the agency of the responsible persons at MGI set out below for publication at the time stated by MGI's news distributor EQS Newswire at the publication of this release. The responsible persons below may be contacted for further information.

For further information, please contact:

Sören Barz
Head of Investor Relations
+49 170 376 9571
soeren.barz@mgi-se.com, investor@mgi-se.com
www.mgi-se.com

Jenny Rosberg, ROPA, IR contact Stockholm
+46707472741
Jenny.rosberg@ropa.se

Axel Mühlhaus / Dr. Sönke Knop, edicto GmbH, IR contact Frankfurt
+49 69 9055 05 51
mgi@edicto.de

About MGI - Media and Games Invest SE

MGI - Media and Games Invest SE (MGI) operates a fast-growing, profitable ad-software platform that matches global advertiser demand with publisher ad-supply while improving results through first party data from own games. MGI's main operational presence is in North America and Europe. Through investments in organic growth and innovation, as well as targeted M&A, MGI has built a one-stop shop for programmatic advertising, enabling companies to buy and sell ad space across all digital devices (mobile apps, web, connected TV and digital out of home), with the mission to make advertising better. MGI is registered as Societas Europaea in Sweden (registration number 517100-0143) and its shares are listed on Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market in Stockholm and in the Scale segment of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange. The Company has two secured bonds that are listed on Nasdaq Stockholm and on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange Open Market. The Company's certified advisor on Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market is FNCA Sweden AB; info@fnca.se.

Attachments

Disclaimer

Media and Games Invest SE published this content on 14 June 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 June 2023 16:16:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials
Sales 2023 339 M 366 M 366 M
Net income 2023 10,5 M 11,4 M 11,4 M
Net Debt 2023 265 M 286 M 286 M
P/E ratio 2023 22,0x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 152 M 165 M 165 M
EV / Sales 2023 1,23x
EV / Sales 2024 1,05x
Nbr of Employees 767
Free-Float 69,7%
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 5
Last Close Price 0,96 €
Average target price 4,05 €
Spread / Average Target 323%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Remco Westermann Chief Executive Director & Director
Paul Echt Group Chief Financial Officer
Tobias M. Weitzel Chairman
Jens Knauber Group Chief Operating Officer
Sonja Lilienthal Chief Investment Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MGI - MEDIA AND GAMES INVEST SE-44.52%165
MICROSOFT CORPORATION39.39%2 485 609
SYNOPSYS INC.40.93%68 469
CADENCE DESIGN SYSTEMS, INC.45.21%65 171
DASSAULT SYSTÈMES SE22.90%58 442
ATLASSIAN CORPORATION41.19%46 694
