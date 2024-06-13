MGI – Media and Games Invest is now Verve

EQS-News: MGI - Media and Games Invest SE / Key word(s): Miscellaneous

June 13, 2024 – MGI – Media and Games Invest SE, a leading digital media company, is pleased to announce that it has officially changed its name to Verve (Ticker: VER, ISIN: SE0018538068), with immediate effect, following approval at today's Annual General Meeting.

Verve is a fast-growing, profitable digital media company that provides AI-driven ad-software solutions. Verve matches global advertiser demand with publisher ad-supply, enhancing results through first-party data from its own content. The company focuses on enabling better outcomes for brands, agencies, and publishers with responsible advertising solutions, while emphasizing emerging media channels.

A New Era of Efficiency and Effectiveness

“We are excited to introduce our new corporate name, Verve, which better represents our vision for the future,” said CEO, Remco Westermann. “Our rebranding is not just a change of name, but a reaffirmation of our commitment to responsible, data-driven advertising solutions that drive better outcomes for our partners. With our cutting-edge AI technologies and a strong focus on emerging channels, we, together with our partners, aim to lead the industry into a new era of efficiency and effectiveness.”

Positioning and Focus of Verve:

Verve’s mission, “Let’s make media better,” focuses on enabling better outcomes with responsible advertising solutions, with an emphasis on emerging channels.

Enabling Better Outcomes : Verve creates a more efficient marketplace for advertisers, agencies and publishers by reducing intermediaries and enhancing transparency, making every ad dollar go further. Utilizing AI and ML, we leverage proprietary first-party data, innovative contextual solutions like ATOM and Moments.AI, and enhanced third-party data to deliver campaigns with superior results.

: Verve creates a more efficient marketplace for advertisers, agencies and publishers by reducing intermediaries and enhancing transparency, making every ad dollar go further. Utilizing AI and ML, we leverage proprietary first-party data, innovative contextual solutions like ATOM and Moments.AI, and enhanced third-party data to deliver campaigns with superior results. Commitment to Responsible Media : Verve prioritizes consumer privacy, ad quality/safety and sustainability. We prioritize a privacy-by-design approach in building our technology, while also focusing on key initiatives that brands and consumers care about, such as sustainability, carbon offsetting and DE&I initiatives. The company ensures brand safety by collaborating with trusted partners to guard against fraudulent traffic and MFA pages. Verve’s dedication to quality is reinforced through robust internal processes, substantial AI investments, and a strong emphasis on transparency and measurement.

: Verve prioritizes consumer privacy, ad quality/safety and sustainability. We prioritize a privacy-by-design approach in building our technology, while also focusing on key initiatives that brands and consumers care about, such as sustainability, carbon offsetting and DE&I initiatives. The company ensures brand safety by collaborating with trusted partners to guard against fraudulent traffic and MFA pages. Verve’s dedication to quality is reinforced through robust internal processes, substantial AI investments, and a strong emphasis on transparency and measurement. Emerging Channels Focus: Verve focuses on high-growth media segments such as mobile Apps and mobile web, Connected TV (CTV), and Digital Out of Home (DOOH), while also keeping an eye on channels like audio and retail media. Verve has rapidly risen to become a leader in the Mobile In-App advertising space, where a high and further increasing part of consumer time is spent.

Programmatic Power Player with Global Presence:

Verve has over 700 employees worldwide, with offices in Stockholm, New York and Berlin amongst others. Verve's programmatic ad-software platform is integrated into over 20,000 apps and into the connected TV devices that cover over 60% of US households. As a result, Verve reaches more than 2bn devices worldwide, positioning it to be a 2024 Programmatic Power Player, according to leading industry voice AdExchanger.

Strong Organic Growth and Profitability:

Verve generates 322 million euros in annual revenue, with almost 70% coming from North America. The company ended 2023 with 16% organic growth in Q4 and has further increased its growth rate in Q1 2024 to an organic growth of 21% while achieving an adjusted EBITDA margin of 27%.

About Verve

Verve (Ticker: VER) is a fast-growing, profitable, digital media company that provides AI-driven ad-software solutions. Verve matches global advertiser demand with publisher ad-supply, enhancing results through first-party data from its own content. Aligned with our mission, “Let’s make media better,” the company focuses on enabling better outcomes for brands, agencies, and publishers with responsible advertising solutions, with an emphasis on emerging media channels. Verve’s main operational presence is in North America and Europe, and it is registered as a Societas Europaea in Sweden (registration number 517100-0143). Its shares are listed on the Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market in Stockholm and the Scale segment of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange. The company has three secured bonds listed on Nasdaq Stockholm and the Frankfurt Stock Exchange Open Market. Verve's certified advisor on the Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market is FNCA Sweden AB; contact info: info@fnca.se.

