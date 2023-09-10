Certain A Shares of MGI Tech Co., Ltd. are subject to a Lock-Up Agreement Ending on 10-SEP-2023.

Certain A Shares of MGI Tech Co., Ltd. are subject to a Lock-Up Agreement Ending on 10-SEP-2023. These A Shares will be under lockup for 373 days starting from 2-SEP-2022 to 10-SEP-2023.



Details:

The company's actual controller Wang Jian promises that, within 36 months since the date of listing of the present shares, there will not be no transfers nor entrustment of shares to any third party nor repurchase by the Company. If, within 6 months after the issuer's listing, the closing price of the shares is lower than issuance price for 20 consecutive trading days or if trading price is lower than issuance price after 6 month from listing, lock-up period will be automatically extended for another 6 months. If there is any case of dividends, bonus shares, capitalization of capital reserve and other similar cases, issue price will be adjusted according to ex-dividend and ex-interests. After the expiry of the lock-up period (including the extended lock-up period), the parties promise that yearly transfer of shares made by them will not exceed 25% of the holding, both direct and indirect, held by the present parties. After 6 months from rescindment, there will not be more transfers of shares, either direct or indirect. If any of the parties were to resign within 6 months from the present IPO, neither direct nor indirect holdings might be transferred or sold for 18 months since the date of rescinding. If the parties resign within 7 to 12 months after the IPO, neither direct nor indirect holdings might be transferred or sold for 12 months since the date of rescinding.



The shareholders Shenzhen Huada Zhizao Holding Co., Ltd. and Tibet Huazhan Venture Capital Co., Ltd. under the control of the actual controller of the company, the company's shareholder Tianjin Kunpeng Management Consulting Partnership (Limited Partnership), the company's shareholder Zhuhai Huajin Fengying No. 7 Equity Investment Fund Partnership (Limited Partnership), Company shareholders Songhe No. 4 and HH SPR-XIV HK Holdings Limited, promise that, within 36 months since the date of listing of the present shares, there will not be no transfers nor entrustment of shares to any third party nor repurchase by the Company. If, within 6 months after the issuer's listing, the closing price of the shares is lower than issuance price for 20 consecutive trading days or if trading price is lower than issuance price after 6 month from listing, lock-up period will be automatically extended for another 6 months. If there is any case of dividends, bonus shares, capitalization of capital reserve and other similar cases, issue price will be adjusted according to ex-dividend and ex-interests.



Company shareholder Shenzhen Jiahua Enterprise Management Partnership (Limited Partnership), Shenzhen Advantech Enterprise Management Partnership (Limited Partnership), Shenzhen Yanjia Enterprise Management Partnership (Limited Partnership), Shenzhen Yanzhi Enterprise Management Partnership (Limited Partnership) , Tibet Jiahua Venture Capital Partnership (Limited Partnership), Tibet Zhiyan Venture Capital Partnership (Limited Partnership), Ascent Cheer Limited and Earning Vast Limited, the directors, supervisors, and senior executives who directly or indirectly hold shares of the company Wang Jian, Mou Feng, Xu Xun, Yu Dejian, Zhu Yanmei, Jiang Hui, Liu Jian, Ni Ming, and Wei Wei, Radoje Drmanac, a non-executive core technical staff who indirectly holds shares in the company and other shareholders promise, that within 12 months since the date of listing of the present shares in the Shanghai Stock Exchange, there will not be no transfers nor entrustment of shares to any third party nor repurchase by the Company. If, within 6 months after the issuer's listing, the closing price of the shares is lower than issuance price for 20 consecutive trading days or if trading price is lower than issuance price after 6 month from listing, lock-up period will be automatically extended for another 6 months. If there is any case of dividends, bonus shares, capitalization of capital reserve and other similar cases, issue price will be adjusted according to ex-dividend and ex-interests.