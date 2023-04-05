MGIC ANNOUNCES NEW BUSINESS DEVELOPMENT LEADERSHIP

MILWAUKEE, April 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Mortgage Guaranty Insurance Corporation (MGIC), the principal subsidiary of MGIC Investment Corporation (NYSE: MTG), today announced three promotions in the area of Business Development, designed to further strengthen the company's longstanding commitment to customer experience and relationships. All three promotions are effective April 1, 2023.

Danny Garcia-Velez becomes Senior Vice President of Business Development and Marketing, having joined MGIC in 2017 with extensive experience in housing policy, product management and community development. He quickly stood out as a leader and innovator who has taken on successive leadership roles in the ensuing years. In August 2020, he was promoted to Vice President of Business Development, and in 2022 he was again promoted to Group Vice President, head of regional sales and marketing.

"Danny's strong background paired with his vision are ideal for today's market and the needs of our customer," said Sal Miosi, President and Chief Operations Officer. "His leadership and capabilities will be on full display as he leads our business development and marketing efforts into the future."

Mike Kull will now lead MGIC's National Account effort as Group Vice President – National Accounts. Mr. Kull has over 24 years in the mortgage insurance business and has served as both VP – Managing Director of the Eastern Region and VP – National Account Manager after spending 11 years as a field representative.

"Mike has extensive background with national and regional customers," said Mr. Garcia-Velez. "His laser focus and deep domain expertise will ensure we are well positioned to best meet the needs of our National Accounts."

Kristy Stecker assumes responsibility as VP – National Account Manager after spending the past 9 years working with accounts in Arizona and New Mexico, during which time she has demonstrated an outstanding ability to help her customers cultivate their business.

"Kristy's tireless work ethic and competitive drive are core to how she approaches her life and her work," said Mr. Kull. "They will translate very well to her customers through her new role in National Accounts."

About MGIC

Mortgage Guaranty Insurance Corporation ("MGIC") (www.mgic.com), the principal subsidiary of MGIC Investment Corporation, serves lenders throughout the United States, helping families achieve homeownership sooner by making affordable low-down-payment mortgages a reality through the use of private mortgage insurance.

From time-to-time MGIC Investment Corporation releases important information via postings on its corporate website, and via postings on MGIC's website, and it intends to continue to do so in the future. Such postings include corrections of previous disclosures and may be made without any other disclosure. Investors and other interested parties are encouraged to enroll to receive automatic email alerts and Really Simple Syndication (RSS) feeds regarding new postings. Enrollment information for MGIC Investment Corporation alerts can be found at https://mtg.mgic.com/shareholder-services/email-alerts. For information about our underwriting and rates, see https://www.mgic.com/underwriting.

SOURCE MGIC Investment Corporation