Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. MGIC Investment Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    MTG   US5528481030

MGIC INVESTMENT CORPORATION

(MTG)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  04/28 01:44:00 pm EDT
13.22 USD   +2.08%
01:28pMGIC Investment Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.08 Per Share
PR
04/11MGIC Announces Support for MISMO JSON API Rate Estimate
PR
04/05MGIC Investment Corporation Schedules 1st Quarter 2022 Earnings Call
PR
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

MGIC Investment Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.08 Per Share

04/28/2022 | 01:28pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

MILWAUKEE, April 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- MGIC Investment Corporation (NYSE: MTG) announced that its board of directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.08 per share payable on May 26, 2022, to shareholders of record as of May 12, 2022. 

About MGIC

Mortgage Guaranty Insurance Corporation "MGIC" (www.mgic.com), the principal subsidiary of MGIC Investment Corporation, serves lenders throughout the United States, Puerto Rico, and other locations helping families achieve homeownership sooner by making affordable low-down-payment mortgages a reality through the use of private mortgage insurance.

From time to time MGIC Investment Corporation releases important information via postings on its corporate website, and via postings on MGIC's website for information related to underwriting and pricing, and intends to continue to do so in the future. Such postings include corrections of previous disclosures, and may be made without any other disclosure. Investors and other interested parties are encouraged to enroll to receive automatic email alerts and Really Simple Syndication (RSS) feeds regarding new postings. Enrollment information for MGIC Investment Corporation alerts can be found at https://mtg.mgic.com/shareholder-services/email-alerts. For information about our underwriting and rates, see https://www.mgic.com/underwriting.

Cision
View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/mgic-investment-announces-quarterly-dividend-of-0-08-per-share-301535706.html

SOURCE MGIC Investment Corporation


© PRNewswire 2022
All news about MGIC INVESTMENT CORPORATION
01:28pMGIC Investment Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.08 Per Share
PR
04/11MGIC Announces Support for MISMO JSON API Rate Estimate
PR
04/05MGIC Investment Corporation Schedules 1st Quarter 2022 Earnings Call
PR
03/25MGIC INVESTMENT : Proxy Statement for 2022 Annual Meeting
PU
03/03MGIC Announces Investor Relations Transition Plan
PR
03/03MGIC Investment Corporation Announces Management Changes
CI
02/23MGIC INVESTMENT CORP Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and R..
AQ
02/23Tranche Update on MGIC Investment Corporation's Equity Buyback Plan announced on Octobe..
CI
02/23Tranche Update on MGIC Investment Corporation's Equity Buyback Plan announced on Februa..
CI
02/15MGIC INVESTMENT CORPORATION : Ex-dividend day for
FA
More news
Analyst Recommendations on MGIC INVESTMENT CORPORATION
More recommendations