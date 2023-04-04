Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. MGIC Investment Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    MTG   US5528481030

MGIC INVESTMENT CORPORATION

(MTG)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00:01 2023-04-04 pm EDT
13.19 USD   -2.01%
05:46pMGIC Investment Corporation Schedules 1st Quarter 2023 Earnings Call
PR
03/24Mgic Investment : Proxy Statement for 2023 Annual Meeting
PU
03/15Mgic Investment : 2023 MGIC Corporate Sustainability Report
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

MGIC Investment Corporation Schedules 1st Quarter 2023 Earnings Call

04/04/2023 | 05:46pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

MILWAUKEE, April 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- MGIC Investment Corporation (NYSE: MTG) has announced plans to release its first quarter 2023 financial results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 3, 2023.  A conference call/webcast has been scheduled for 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time on Thursday, May 4, 2023, to discuss the Company's results for the quarter ended March 31, 2023.

Individuals interested in joining by telephone should register for the call "here" to receive the dial-in number and unique PIN to access the call. It is recommended that you join the call at least 10 minutes before the conference call begins. The call is also being webcast and can be accessed via the Company's Investor website found at http://mtg.mgic.com under Newsroom. A replay of the webcast will be available on the Company's website through June 5, 2023.

About MGIC
Mortgage Guaranty Insurance Corporation ("MGIC") (www.mgic.com), the principal subsidiary of MGIC Investment Corporation, serves lenders throughout the United States, helping families achieve homeownership sooner by making affordable low-down-payment mortgages a reality through the use of private mortgage insurance.

From time-to-time MGIC Investment Corporation releases important information via postings on its corporate website, and via postings on MGIC's website, and it intends to continue to do so in the future. Such postings include corrections of previous disclosures and may be made without any other disclosure. Investors and other interested parties are encouraged to enroll to receive automatic email alerts and Really Simple Syndication (RSS) feeds regarding new postings. Enrollment information for MGIC Investment Corporation alerts can be found at https://mtg.mgic.com/shareholder-services/email-alerts. For information about our underwriting and rates, see https://www.mgic.com/underwriting.

Cision
View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/mgic-investment-corporation-schedules-1st-quarter-2023-earnings-call-301790181.html

SOURCE MGIC Investment Corporation


© PRNewswire 2023
All news about MGIC INVESTMENT CORPORATION
05:46pMGIC Investment Corporation Schedules 1st Quarter 2023 Earnings Call
PR
03/24Mgic Investment : Proxy Statement for 2023 Annual Meeting
PU
03/15Mgic Investment : 2023 MGIC Corporate Sustainability Report
PU
02/27Insider Sell: Mgic Investment
MT
02/22MGIC INVESTMENT CORP Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and R..
AQ
02/22Tranche Update on MGIC Investment Corporation's Equity Buyback Plan announced on Octobe..
CI
02/16MGIC INVESTMENT CORPORATION : Ex-dividend day for
FA
02/02Transcript : MGIC Investment Corporation, Q4 2022 Earnings Call, Feb 02, 2023
CI
02/01Mgic : Q4 Earnings Snapshot
AQ
02/01Earnings Flash (MTG) MGIC INVESTMENT CORPORATION Reports Q4 Revenue $292.3M
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on MGIC INVESTMENT CORPORATION
More recommendations
Stock markets for all
100% Free Registration
fermer