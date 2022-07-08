Log in
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00 2022-07-08 pm EDT
12.93 USD   +0.86%
06/24MGIC INVESTMENT CORPORATION(NYSE : MTG) dropped from Russell 1000 Dynamic Index
CI
06/23RBC Upgrades MGIC Investment to Outperform From Sector Perform, Lifts Price Target to $16 From $15, Sees Stock Well Positioned, Attractively Valued
MT
06/14MGIC Investment Corporation Announces Redemption of Outstanding 5.750% Senior Notes due 2023
PR
MGIC Investment Corporation Schedules 2nd Quarter 2022 Earnings Call

07/08/2022 | 05:31pm EDT
MILWAUKEE, July 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- MGIC Investment Corporation (NYSE: MTG) has announced plans to release its second quarter 2022 financial results after the market closes on Wednesday August 3, 2022.  A conference call/webcast has been scheduled for 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time on Thursday August 4, 2022, to discuss the Company's results for the quarter ended June 30, 2022.

Please note that there is a new process to access the call via telephone. Individuals interested in joining by telephone should register for the call "here" to receive the dial-in number and unique PIN to access the call. It is recommended that you join the call at least 10 minutes before the conference call begins. The call is also being webcast and can be accessed via the Company's Investor website found at http://mtg.mgic.com under Newsroom. A replay of the webcast will be available on the Company's website through September 5, 2022.

About MGIC
Mortgage Guaranty Insurance Corporation ("MGIC") (www.mgic.com), the principal subsidiary of MGIC Investment Corporation, serves lenders throughout the United States, Puerto Rico, and other locations helping families achieve homeownership sooner by making affordable low-down-payment mortgages a reality through the use of private mortgage insurance.

From time-to-time MGIC Investment Corporation releases important information via postings on its corporate website, and via postings on MGIC's website for information related to underwriting and pricing and intends to continue to do so in the future. Such postings include corrections of previous disclosures and may be made without any other disclosure. Investors and other interested parties are encouraged to enroll to receive automatic email alerts and Really Simple Syndication (RSS) feeds regarding new postings. Enrollment information for MGIC Investment Corporation alerts can be found at https://mtg.mgic.com/shareholder-services/email-alerts. For information about our underwriting and rates, see https://www.mgic.com/underwriting.

Cision
View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/mgic-investment-corporation-schedules-2nd-quarter-2022-earnings-call-301583259.html

SOURCE MGIC Investment Corporation


© PRNewswire 2022
