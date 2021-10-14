Log in
MGIC Investment Corporation : Schedules 3rd Quarter 2021 Earnings Call

10/14/2021 | 04:01pm EDT
MILWAUKEE, Oct. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- MGIC Investment Corporation (NYSE: MTG) has announced plans to release its third quarter 2021 financial results after the market closes on Wednesday November 3, 2021. A conference call/webcast has been scheduled for 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time on Thursday November 4, 2021 to discuss the Company's results for the quarter ended September 30, 2021.

Individuals interested in joining by telephone should dial 1-866-834-4126 ten minutes before the conference call begins. The call is also being webcast and can be accessed via the company's investor website found at http://mtg.mgic.com under Newsroom. A replay of the webcast will be available on the company's website through December 4, 2021.

About MGIC
Mortgage Guaranty Insurance Corporation ("MGIC") (www.mgic.com), the principal subsidiary of MGIC Investment Corporation, serves lenders throughout the United States, Puerto Rico, and other locations helping families achieve homeownership sooner by making affordable low-down-payment mortgages a reality through the use of private mortgage insurance.

From time to time MGIC Investment Corporation releases important information via postings on its corporate website, and via postings on MGIC's website for information related to underwriting and pricing, and intends to continue to do so in the future. Such postings include corrections of previous disclosures, and may be made without any other disclosure. Investors and other interested parties are encouraged to enroll to receive automatic email alerts and Really Simple Syndication (RSS) feeds regarding new postings. Enrollment information for MGIC Investment Corporation alerts can be found at https://mtg.mgic.com/shareholder-services/email-alerts. For information about our underwriting and rates, see https://www.mgic.com/underwriting.

 

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/mgic-investment-corporation-schedules-3rd-quarter-2021-earnings-call-301400745.html

SOURCE MGIC Investment Corporation


