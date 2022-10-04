Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. MGIC Investment Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    MTG   US5528481030

MGIC INVESTMENT CORPORATION

(MTG)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  03:58 2022-10-04 pm EDT
13.81 USD   +3.02%
04:02pMGIC Investment Corporation Schedules 3rd Quarter 2022 Earnings Call
PR
09/13Transcript : MGIC Investment Corporation Presents at Barclays Global Financial Services Conference, Sep-13-2022 11:15 AM
CI
09/02MGIC to Participate at the Barclays Global Financial Service Conference
PR
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

MGIC Investment Corporation Schedules 3rd Quarter 2022 Earnings Call

10/04/2022 | 04:02pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

MILWAUKEE, Oct. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- MGIC Investment Corporation (NYSE: MTG) has announced plans to release its third quarter 2022 financial results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 2, 2022.  A conference call/webcast has been scheduled for 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time on Thursday, November 3, 2022, to discuss the Company's results for the quarter ended September 30, 2022.

Individuals interested in joining by telephone should register for the call "here" to receive the dial-in number and unique PIN to access the call. It is recommended that you join the call at least 10 minutes before the conference call begins. The call is also being webcast and can be accessed via the Company's Investor website found at http://mtg.mgic.com under Newsroom. A replay of the webcast will be available on the Company's website through December 5, 2022.

About MGIC

Mortgage Guaranty Insurance Corporation ("MGIC") (www.mgic.com), the principal subsidiary of MGIC Investment Corporation, serves lenders throughout the United States, Puerto Rico, and other locations helping families achieve homeownership sooner by making affordable low-down-payment mortgages a reality through the use of private mortgage insurance.

From time-to-time MGIC Investment Corporation releases important information via postings on its corporate website, and via postings on MGIC's website, and it intends to continue to do so in the future. Such postings include corrections of previous disclosures and may be made without any other disclosure. Investors and other interested parties are encouraged to enroll to receive automatic email alerts and Really Simple Syndication (RSS) feeds regarding new postings. Enrollment information for MGIC Investment Corporation alerts can be found at https://mtg.mgic.com/shareholder-services/email-alerts. For information about our underwriting and rates, see https://www.mgic.com/underwriting.

 

Cision
View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/mgic-investment-corporation-schedules-3rd-quarter-2022-earnings-call-301640784.html

SOURCE MGIC Investment Corporation


© PRNewswire 2022
All news about MGIC INVESTMENT CORPORATION
04:02pMGIC Investment Corporation Schedules 3rd Quarter 2022 Earnings Call
PR
09/13Transcript : MGIC Investment Corporation Presents at Barclays Global Financia..
CI
09/02MGIC to Participate at the Barclays Global Financial Service Conference
PR
08/18BofA Securities Upgrades MGIC Investment to Buy from Neutral, Sets $18 Price Target
MT
08/12Mgic Investment : Quarterly Statement (as of June 30, 2022)
PU
08/10MGIC INVESTMENT CORPORATION : Ex-dividend day for
FA
08/08Shreyans Jain and Richard Chang Join MGIC; Officer Promotions Announced
PR
08/08MGIC Investment Corporation Announces Executive Changes
CI
08/04Transcript : MGIC Investment Corporation, Q2 2022 Earnings Call, Aug 04, 2022
CI
08/03Mgic : Q2 Earnings Snapshot
AQ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on MGIC INVESTMENT CORPORATION
More recommendations