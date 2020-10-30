Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  MGIC Investment Corporation    MTG

MGIC INVESTMENT CORPORATION

(MTG)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

MGIC Investment : Treasurer Lisa Pendergast to retire; Nathan R. Abramowski promoted

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
10/30/2020 | 05:17pm EDT

MILWAUKEE, Oct. 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- MGIC Investment Corporation (NYSE: MTG) today announced that Lisa Pendergast, who has been with the Company since 1998 and currently serves as Vice President, Treasurer & Investments, is retiring November 2, 2020.  Nathan R. Abramowski, the Company's Assistant Treasurer, will become Vice President - Treasurer effective upon Ms. Pendergast's retirement. 

"Lisa has had a long and distinguished career at MGIC," said Tim Mattke, the Company's CEO.  "All of us will miss her leadership, camaraderie and passion for MGIC.  While we look forward to Nate's ongoing contributions, we will continue to benefit from the strong foundation and structure Lisa created within our Treasury group and the Company."

Mr. Abramowski joined MGIC in 2014 as Financial Reporting Manager and advanced through positions of increasing responsibility to Assistant Treasurer in 2019.  Prior to joining the Company, Mr. Abramowski worked in financial reporting and accounting at Brookdale Senior Living, and as Audit Manager at PricewaterhouseCoopers.  Mr. Abramowski holds a Bachelor of Science in Financial Planning from the University of Wisconsin-Madison and a Master's in Professional Accountancy from the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater.

"Nate had immediate impact in his role at MGIC," said Nathan Colson, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer. "His wealth of experience in accounting and financial reporting made him a valuable addition to our team, and he has since built a strong foundation in treasury operations, our investment portfolio and capital management, and investor relations support.  I am delighted to welcome him to his new role and am excited for his future."

About MGIC
The principal subsidiary of MGIC Investment Corporation is Mortgage Guaranty Insurance Corporation, or MGIC (www.mgic.com), which serves lenders throughout the United States, Puerto Rico, and other locations helping families achieve homeownership sooner by making affordable low-down-payment mortgages a reality.  At September 30, 2020 MGIC had $238.9 billion of primary insurance in force covering approximately one million mortgages.

From time to time MGIC Investment Corporation releases important information via postings on its corporate website, and via postings on MGIC's website for information related to underwriting and pricing and intends to continue to do so in the future. Such postings include corrections of previous disclosures and may be made without any other disclosure. Investors and other interested parties are encouraged to enroll to receive automatic email alerts and Really Simple Syndication (RSS) feeds regarding new postings. Enrollment information for MGIC Investment Corporation alerts can be found at https://mtg.mgic.com/shareholder-services/email-alerts.  For information about our underwriting and rate changes, see https://www.mgic.com/underwriting.

Cision
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/mgic-treasurer-lisa-pendergast-to-retire-nathan-r-abramowski-promoted-301164151.html

SOURCE MGIC Investment Corporation

© PRNewswire 2020

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about MGIC INVESTMENT CORPORATION
05:17pMGIC INVESTMENT : Treasurer Lisa Pendergast to retire; Nathan R. Abramowski prom..
PR
11:57aMGIC INVESTMENT CORP : Change in Directors or Principal Officers (form 8-K)
AQ
10/29MGIC INVESTMENT : Allen Joins MGIC Investment Board
PR
10/29MGIC INVESTMENT : Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.06 Per Share
PR
10/14MGIC INVESTMENT : Announces Annette Adams to be Senior Vice President - Chief Hu..
PR
10/09MGIC INVESTMENT CORPORATION : quaterly earnings release
10/08MGIC INVESTMENT CORPORATION : Schedules 3rd Quarter 2020 Earnings Call and Relea..
PR
09/09MGIC INVESTMENT : to Participate at the Barclays Global Financial Services Confe..
PR
09/09MGIC INVESTMENT CORPORATION : Releases Monthly Operating Statistics
PR
08/13MGIC INVESTMENT CORPORATION : Announces Expiration and Results of Cash Tender Of..
PR
More news
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group