    MTG   US5528481030

MGIC INVESTMENT CORPORATION

(MTG)
  Report
MGIC Investment : to Participate at the Barclays Global Financial Services Conference

09/03/2021 | 01:01pm EDT
MILWAUKEE, Sept. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- MGIC Investment Corporation (NYSE: MTG) announced today that the company's Chief Executive Officer, Timothy Mattke, will present at the Barclays Global Financial Services Conference on Tuesday, September 14, 2021 at 11:15 a.m. Eastern Time. This conference will be a virtual meeting format only, via live webcast.

The webcast can be accessed at the company's website, http://mtg.mgic.com/ under Newsroom or
https://kvgo.com/barclays-fin-2021/mgic-investment-corporation-sept [kvgo.com] A series of related slides also will be available at http://mtg.mgic.com prior to the presentation on September 14.  A replay of the presentation will be available for 30 days at http://mtg.mgic.com/.

About MGIC

Mortgage Guaranty Insurance Corporation "MGIC" (www.mgic.com), the principal subsidiary of MGIC Investment Corporation, serves lenders throughout the United States, Puerto Rico, and other locations helping families achieve homeownership sooner by making affordable low-down-payment mortgages a reality through the use of private mortgage insurance.

From time to time MGIC Investment Corporation releases important information via postings on its corporate website, and via postings on MGIC's website for information related to underwriting and pricing, and intends to continue to do so in the future. Such postings include corrections of previous disclosures, and may be made without any other disclosure. Investors and other interested parties are encouraged to enroll to receive automatic email alerts and Really Simple Syndication (RSS) feeds regarding new postings. Enrollment information for MGIC Investment Corporation alerts can be found at https://mtg.mgic.com/shareholder-services/email-alerts. For information about our underwriting and rates, see https://www.mgic.com/underwriting.

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/mgic-to-participate-at-the-barclays-global-financial-services-conference-301369149.html

SOURCE MGIC Investment Corporation


