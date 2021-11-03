Q3 2021 Quarterly Supplement

As used below, "we," "our" and "us" refer to MGIC Investment Corporation's consolidated operations or to MGIC Investment Corporation, as the context requires, and "MGIC" refers to Mortgage Guaranty Insurance Corporation.
This presentation may contain forward looking statements. Our actual results could be affected by the risks associated with the COVID-19 pandemic, and by the other risk factors affecting the company which can be found in the risk factors included in our Form 10-Q for the quarter ended September 30, 2021, and in other filings we make with the Securities and Exchange Commission. These risk factors may also cause actual results to differ materially from the results contemplated by any forward looking statements that we may make.
Forward looking statements consist of statements which relate to matters other than historical fact, including matters that inherently refer to future events. Among others, statements that include words such as "believe," "anticipate," "will" or "expect," or words of similar import, are forward looking statements.
These forward looking statements, including the discussion of the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, speak only as of the date of this presentation and are subject to change without notice as the Company cannot predict all risks relating to this evolving set of events. We are not undertaking any obligation to update any forward looking statements or other statements we may make even though these statements may be affected by events or circumstances occurring after the forward looking statements or other statements were made. No person should rely on the fact that such statements are current at any time other than the time at which this presentation was prepared in November 2021.
Primary Risk in Force
September 30,
35%
30%
25%
20%
15%
10%
Year of Origination
31.7% 32.3%
10.1%
Top 10 Jurisdictions
10%
8.3%
8%
7.1% 7.0%
6%
5.0%
4.2%
3.9%
3.9%
3.8%
4%
3.6%
3.5%
4.8%
4.8%
4.4%
5.0%
6.0%
5%
0.8%
0%
2021
2020
2019
2018
2017
2016
2009-2015
2005-2008
2004 & Prior
9/30/2020
09/30/2021 (% labeled)
2%
0%
CA
TX
FL
PA
IL
VA
OH
NC
GA
NY
9/30/2020
9/30/2021 (% labeled)
Primary Risk in Force
September 30, 2021
Origination year:
2021
2020
2019
2018
2017
2016
2009 - 2015
2005 - 2008
2004 & Prior
Total
Original risk written (billions)
$21.9
$27.3
$16.2
$12.5
$12.3
$11.9
$43.7
$63.6
$181.5
N.M
% of original risk remaining
97.8
79.8
42.0
25.9
26.1
25.0
7.8
6.4
0.3
N.M.
Weighted average FICO(1)
749
751
746
737
740
745
740
685
654
743
760 and > (%)
44.9
46.6
41.3
34.8
37.3
41.8
37.8
14.2
5.3
41.6
740 - 759
17.8
18.2
18.6
16.3
17.2
16.9
16.0
8.3
4.6
17.1
720 - 739
13.8
13.5
14.7
15.3
14.5
14.5
15.8
9.4
5.5
13.7
700 - 719
11.2
10.4
11.7
13.9
12.6
11.3
11.2
10.8
7.7
11.1
680 - 699
7.2
7.4
8.1
9.3
9.1
8.5
10.0
11.3
9.8
8.0
660 - 679
2.6
2.1
3.1
5.4
4.8
3.8
5.1
9.8
11.5
3.4
640 - 659
1.6
1.1
1.8
3.5
3.1
2.3
2.8
9.7
12.1
2.3
639 and <
0.8
0.7
0.8
1.6
1.4
1.0
1.3
26.5
43.5
2.8
Weighted average LTV (1)
92.4
92.0
93.0
93.6
93.3
93.3
93.6
93.9
89.6
92.6
85 and < (%)
7.8
9.0
5.4
4.0
3.6
2.0
1.6
9.5
28.7
7.2
85.01 - 90.00
29.8
31.5
26.1
23.4
25.3
26.8
20.5
26.9
30.7
28.7
90.01 - 95.00
48.7
48.2
51.3
49.7
55.2
62.4
71.2
25.7
23.1
49.3
95.01 and >
13.8
11.4
17.2
22.9
15.9
8.8
6.7
37.9
17.5
14.8
Single Premium (%)
6.7
8.2
14.9
18.9
22.5
24.8
29.8
21.5
7.7
12.2
0.0
2.0
Investor (%)
0.0
0.0
0.1
0.2
0.2
0.1
4.2
0.2
Weighted average DTI (1) (2)
35.6
35.3
36.2
37.8
36.4
35.1
34.9
43.0
39.1
36.1
DTI > 45% (1) (2) (3)
13.2
10.8
12.8
20.0
11.8
5.0
3.0
40.0
26.6
13.5
Cashout Refinance (%)
-
0.0
0.2
0.1
0.1
0.0
0.1
20.4
34.4
1.5
Full Documentation (%)
100
100
100
100
100
100
100
86.8
83.6
99.1
HARP (%)
-
-
-
-
-
-
0.7
34.9
11.1
2.2
Year of origination as displayed is determined by the calendar date the insurance was effective. Percentages based on remaining risk in force, including the percentage of risk in force delinquent.
(1) At time of origination; (2) In the fourth quarter of 2018 we changed our methodology for calculating DTI ratios for pricing and eligibility purposes to exclude the impact of mortgage insurance premiums. As a result, loan originators may have changed the information they provide
to us, and therefore we cannot be sure that the DTI ratio we report for each loan includes the related mortgage insurance premiums in the calculation. (3) DTI > 50% less than 2% in origination years 2009 and later.
Additional Book Year Statistics
September 30, 2021
NM
Origination year:
2021
2020
2019
2018
2017
2016
2009-2015
2005 - 2008
2004 & Prior
Total
Delinquency statistics: (1)
Risk in force delinquent (%)
0.2
1.2
4.0
7.1
6.2
4.5
5.9
13.6
16.8
2.9
# of loans delinquent
612
3,465
4,165
4,197
3,656
2,468
4,047
11,854
2,915
37,379
Delinquency rate (based on loan count) (%)
0.2
1.0
3.4
6.1
5.3
4.0
5.1
11.7
12.3
3.2
# of new notices received in quarter
625
1,286
852
848
771
500
946
3,093
941
9,862
New notices previously delinquent (%)
2.2
19.0
49.9
65.8
69.7
73.2
79.7
96.0
98.0
68.9
Loans remaining never reported delinquent (%)
99.7
97.8
89.2
82.8
83.9
86.0
82.3
37.7
32.4
N.M.
$0.1
$0.8
$4.7
$9.2
$10.0
$13,295.9
N.M.
N.M.
Ever to date claims paid (millions)
-
$153.6
In force year:
2021
2020
2019
2018
2017
2016
2009 - 2015
2005 - 2008
2004 & Prior
Total
Loans covered by reinsurance: (2)
Quota share reinsurance (%) (3)
89.3
86.3
90.6
83.3
86.8
90.3
95.4
25.3
2.3
83.8
Excess-of-loss reinsurance (%)
54.2
98.0
10.7
98.6
93.1
56.1
-
-
-
61.2
Total loans covered by reinsurance (%)
95.9
99.5
91.6
99.7
97.5
95.3
95.4
25.3
2.3
91.7
Year of origination as displayed is determined by the calendar date the insurance was effective.
Percentages based on remaining risk in force, including the percentage of risk in force delinquent. Other delinquency statistics are based on the number of remaining loans.
Reinsurance coverage percentage is calculated as the risk in force on policies with reinsurance coverage divided by the total risk in force. The percentage of loans covered by reinsurance is determined prior to the application of reinsurance coverage percentages under the associated transactions. Approximately 90% of our primary risk in force was covered by a reinsurance transaction.
Quota share reinsurance cede rate is a weighted average of 32% on eligible business for 2020 and 2021,
30% on eligible business for years 2019 through 2017 and 15% for eligible business in 2016 and prior.
See our Form 10-Q filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on November 3, 2021 for details of the reinsurance coverage provided by our excess-of-loss reinsurance transactions.
(3) We have elected to terminate our 2017 and 2018 QSR Transactions effective December 31, 2021
