  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Hong Kong
  4. Hong Kong Stock Exchange
  5. MGM China Holdings Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    2282   KYG607441022

MGM CHINA HOLDINGS LIMITED

(2282)
  Report
Delayed Hong Kong Stock Exchange  -  04:08 2022-08-19 am EDT
4.050 HKD   +1.50%
09:08aMGM China to inject $594 million into Macau unit to re-tender for casino license
RE
08/19MARKETSCREENER'S WORLD PRESS REVIEW : August 19, 2022
MS
08/05MGM China Logs $305.7 Million in H1 Net Loss
MT
MGM China to inject $594 million into Macau unit to re-tender for casino license

08/21/2022 | 09:08am EDT
FILE PHOTO: Women and their children walk past the MGM Grand Macau resort in Macau

HONG KONG (Reuters) - Casino operator MGM China Holding said it will inject 4.8 billion patacas ($594 million) into its MGM Grande Paradise unit as it prepares to re-tender for a licence to operate its gaming business in Macau.

Under the terms of a revised gaming law released by Macau's legislature earlier this year, a casino needs a minimum capital requirement of 5 billion patacas, and the managing director of the concessionaire must be a Macau permanent resident holding at least 15% of its capital.

MGM China, the Chinese arm of U.S. gambling giant MGM Resorts International, said in a filing on Sunday that if the company is awarded the new concession, co-chairperson Pansy Ho will fill that role.

MGM Grande Paradise will issue 4.07 million Class A shares to the company at an aggregate subscription price of 4.07 billion patacas, MGM China said in the filing, and issue and transfer another 730,000 Class B shares to Ho.

After the completion of the deal, MGM China and Ho's holdings in MGM Grande Paradise will increase to 84.6% and 15% respectively, while MGM Resort International's stake will drop to 0.4% from 10%.

($1 = 8.0810 patacas)

(Reporting by Clare Jim; Editing by Jan Harvey)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
MGM CHINA HOLDINGS LIMITED 1.50% 4.05 Delayed Quote.-14.38%
MGM RESORTS INTERNATIONAL -2.50% 34.73 Delayed Quote.-20.63%
PARADISE CO., LTD. -0.98% 15150 End-of-day quote.1.34%
Financials
Sales 2022 7 153 M 912 M 912 M
Net income 2022 -4 181 M -533 M -533 M
Net Debt 2022 23 777 M 3 030 M 3 030 M
P/E ratio 2022 -3,67x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 15 390 M 1 961 M 1 961 M
EV / Sales 2022 5,48x
EV / Sales 2023 2,53x
Nbr of Employees 9 851
Free-Float 21,6%
Managers and Directors
Zhi Qi Wang President & Chief Operating Officer
Chao Chiung Ho Co-Chairman
William Joseph Hornbuckle Co-Chairman
Sze Wan Lam Independent Non-Executive Director
Russell Francis Banham Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MGM CHINA HOLDINGS LIMITED-14.38%1 961
GALAXY ENTERTAINMENT GROUP LIMITED13.74%25 543
FLUTTER ENTERTAINMENT PLC-7.87%22 500
EVOLUTION AB-28.13%18 614
SANDS CHINA LTD-7.49%17 329
ARISTOCRAT LEISURE LIMITED-16.57%16 605