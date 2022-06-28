Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Hong Kong
  4. Hong Kong Stock Exchange
  5. MGM China Holdings Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    2282   KYG607441022

MGM CHINA HOLDINGS LIMITED

(2282)
  Report
Delayed Hong Kong Stock Exchange  -  03:59 2022-06-28 am EDT
4.610 HKD   +7.21%
04:12aMacau Casino Stocks Rise as China Eases Covid Rules
DJ
06/26Casino hub Macau launches third round of COVID testing as infections rise
RE
06/24MGM RESORTS INTERNATIONAL : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Macau Casino Stocks Rise as China Eases Covid Rules

06/28/2022 | 04:12am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

By Yi Wei Wong


Shares of Macau-based casinos are trading higher in Hong Kong following news that China will loosen some testing and quarantine requirements that have curbed visitation to the region for more than two years.

Wynn Macau Ltd. is up 13% in Tuesday afternoon trade, while Sands China Ltd. adds 12.5% and SJM Holdings Ltd. rises 9.7%. MGM China Holdings Ltd., Melco International Development Ltd. and Galaxy Entertainment Group Ltd. are up 8.4%, 9.1% and 8.3%, respectively.

The gains come after China's National Health Commission said it will shorten the country's quarantine period for international travelers to 10 days from 21 days and loosen testing requirements for people in quarantine.

Industry analysts say that any easing of China's zero-tolerance approach to Covid brightens the outlook for Macau's casino sector, which has been hit hard by low visitation during the pandemic. The Asian gambling hub recently imposed stricter Covid-19 rules amid a local outbreak of the virus, leading several analysts to lower their forecasts for gross gaming revenue in June.


Write to Yi Wei Wong at yiwei.wong@wsj.com


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

06-28-22 0411ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
GALAXY ENTERTAINMENT GROUP LIMITED 7.57% 47.6 Delayed Quote.3.96%
MELCO INTERNATIONAL DEVELOPMENT LIMITED 8.44% 6.17 Delayed Quote.-44.80%
MGM CHINA HOLDINGS LIMITED 7.21% 4.61 Delayed Quote.-13.11%
SANDS CHINA LTD 12.02% 18.26 Delayed Quote.-16.85%
SJM HOLDINGS LIMITED 9.79% 3.7 Delayed Quote.-39.62%
WYNN MACAU, LIMITED 12.80% 5.55 Delayed Quote.-27.79%
All news about MGM CHINA HOLDINGS LIMITED
04:12aMacau Casino Stocks Rise as China Eases Covid Rules
DJ
06/26Casino hub Macau launches third round of COVID testing as infections rise
RE
06/24MGM RESORTS INTERNATIONAL : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Change in Director..
AQ
06/23Macau Extends Casino Licenses Until End of 2022
MT
06/23Macau extends COVID shutdown of city, casinos stay open
RE
06/21Macau Lawmakers Approve Landmark Casino Reform Bill
MT
06/21Macau legislators pass landmark casino reform bill
RE
06/21STANLEY HO : Macau hotel locked down after COVID case, 700 people to be quarantined-media
RE
06/19Hong Kong-Listed Casino Stocks Fall on Macau Covid-19 Outbreak
DJ
06/16SJM Gets Clearance for Refinancing of $2.4 Billion Syndicated Loans
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on MGM CHINA HOLDINGS LIMITED
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 9 821 M 1 252 M 1 252 M
Net income 2022 -3 329 M -424 M -424 M
Net Debt 2022 23 225 M 2 960 M 2 960 M
P/E ratio 2022 -4,78x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 16 340 M 2 083 M 2 083 M
EV / Sales 2022 4,03x
EV / Sales 2023 2,28x
Nbr of Employees 10 117
Free-Float 21,6%
Chart MGM CHINA HOLDINGS LIMITED
Duration : Period :
MGM China Holdings Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MGM CHINA HOLDINGS LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 17
Last Close Price 4,30 HKD
Average target price 5,78 HKD
Spread / Average Target 34,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Zhi Qi Wang President & Chief Operating Officer
Chao Chiung Ho Co-Chairman
William Joseph Hornbuckle Co-Chairman
Sze Wan Lam Independent Non-Executive Director
Russell Francis Banham Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MGM CHINA HOLDINGS LIMITED-13.11%1 990
GALAXY ENTERTAINMENT GROUP LIMITED3.96%23 328
EVOLUTION AB-25.26%20 239
FLUTTER ENTERTAINMENT PLC-25.26%18 990
SANDS CHINA LTD-16.85%15 569
ARISTOCRAT LEISURE LIMITED-23.07%15 567