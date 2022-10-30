Macau's MGM Cotai casino locked down after dealer infected with COVID -media

HONG KONG, Oct 30 (Reuters) - Macau's MGM Cotai,
operated by MGM China, was locked down on Sunday
morning after a dealer was found to be infected with COVID-19,
local gaming publication Inside Asian Gaming reported, citing
unidentified sources.
MGM did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
Government health workers were at the MGM Cotai site and no
one is allowed to enter or exit the building, Inside Asian
Gaming said.
The closure comes after Macau detected its second
coronavirus case this month, after having no cases for more than
three months. The infections come just ahead of a planned
resumption of inbound tours from mainland visitors in November
after a hiatus of more than two and a half years.
(Reporting by Farah Master; Editing by William Mallard)