Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Hong Kong
  4. Hong Kong Stock Exchange
  5. MGM China Holdings Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    2282   KYG607441022

MGM CHINA HOLDINGS LIMITED

(2282)
  Report
Delayed Hong Kong Stock Exchange  -  04:08 2022-10-28 am EDT
3.110 HKD   -2.20%
12:11aMacau's MGM Cotai casino locked down after dealer infected with COVID -media
RE
12:09aMacau's MGM Cotai casino locked down after dealer infected with COVID -media
RE
09/29Analysis-Genting aims to upend Macau casino landscape in bidding war
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Macau's MGM Cotai casino locked down after dealer infected with COVID -media

10/30/2022 | 12:11am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

HONG KONG, Oct 30 (Reuters) - Macau's MGM Cotai, operated by MGM China, was locked down on Sunday morning after a dealer was found to be infected with COVID-19, local gaming publication Inside Asian Gaming reported, citing unidentified sources.

MGM did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Government health workers were at the MGM Cotai site and no one is allowed to enter or exit the building, Inside Asian Gaming said.

The closure comes after Macau detected its second coronavirus case this month, after having no cases for more than three months. The infections come just ahead of a planned resumption of inbound tours from mainland visitors in November after a hiatus of more than two and a half years. (Reporting by Farah Master; Editing by William Mallard)


© Reuters 2022
All news about MGM CHINA HOLDINGS LIMITED
12:11aMacau's MGM Cotai casino locked down after dealer infected with COVID -media
RE
12:09aMacau's MGM Cotai casino locked down after dealer infected with COVID -media
RE
09/29Analysis-Genting aims to upend Macau casino landscape in bidding war
RE
09/25Macau casino operators soar as China allows tour groups after nearly 3 years
RE
09/25Macau casino shares soar after China allows tour groups after more than 2.5 years
RE
09/16Gambling giant Macau opens bids from seven casinos, Genting a wildcard
RE
09/15Gambling giant Macau opens bids from seven casinos, with one firm to lose
RE
09/14Wynn, MGM, Five Other Firms Submit Bids for New Casino Licenses in Macau
MT
09/13MarketScreener's World Press Review : September 13, ..
MS
08/26Macau sets first formal cap on casino tables, income amid bidding war
RE
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 7 130 M 908 M 908 M
Net income 2022 -4 260 M -543 M -543 M
Net Debt 2022 24 968 M 3 181 M 3 181 M
P/E ratio 2022 -2,76x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 11 818 M 1 506 M 1 506 M
EV / Sales 2022 5,16x
EV / Sales 2023 2,39x
Nbr of Employees 9 851
Free-Float 21,6%
Chart MGM CHINA HOLDINGS LIMITED
Duration : Period :
MGM China Holdings Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MGM CHINA HOLDINGS LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 16
Last Close Price 3,11 HKD
Average target price 5,31 HKD
Spread / Average Target 70,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Zhi Qi Wang President & Chief Operating Officer
Chao Chiung Ho Co-Chairman
William Joseph Hornbuckle Co-Chairman
Sze Wan Lam Independent Non-Executive Director
Russell Francis Banham Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MGM CHINA HOLDINGS LIMITED-34.25%1 506
FLUTTER ENTERTAINMENT PLC-4.38%22 914
EVOLUTION AB-20.07%19 975
GALAXY ENTERTAINMENT GROUP LIMITED-12.87%19 571
ARISTOCRAT LEISURE LIMITED-16.66%15 378
SANDS CHINA LTD-27.75%13 527