Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  OTC Bulletin Board - Other OTC  >  MGM Holdings Inc.    MGMB

MGM HOLDINGS INC.

(MGMB)
  Report
Delayed Quote. Delayed OTC Bulletin Board - Other OTC - 01/10 10:15:47 am
84.5 USD   --.--%
05:28pMGM : Studio Behind 'James Bond,' Explores a Sale
DJ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

MGM : Studio Behind 'James Bond,' Explores a Sale

12/21/2020 | 05:28pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

By Benjamin Mullin, Cara Lombardo and Juliet Chung

MGM Holdings Inc., the movie studio behind the "James Bond" franchise, is exploring a sale, according to people familiar with the matter, betting that its library of content will prove attractive to companies pursuing growth in streaming video.

Closely held MGM has tapped investment banks Morgan Stanley and LionTree LLC and begun a formal sale process, the people said. The company has a market value of around $5.5 billion, based on privately traded shares and including debt, some of the people said.

The studio has contemplated a sale at various points over the past few years, but potential suitors have previously balked at the price MGM was seeking. MGM is hopeful the current process will generate interest beyond Hollywood's traditional players, from international media companies, private-equity investors and blank-check companies, one of the people familiar with the matter said.

MGM's biggest shareholder, New York hedge fund Anchorage Capital Group, has come under pressure in recent years from weak performance and defecting clients, and its illiquid investment in MGM has become a larger percentage of its hedge fund as it shrinks.

MGM's exploration of a possible sale comes amid a bidding war for content to fill a new wave of streaming-video services. MGM's library of titles could make it an attractive target, its investors say.

The film studio has produced or distributed movies and TV shows including the "Rocky" franchise, "The Handmaid's Tale" and "Vikings." It has struck deals to license movies from its library, including "Silence of the Lambs," "Dances with Wolves," "Rain Man" and "The Terminator."

--Joe Flint contributed to this article.

Write to Benjamin Mullin at Benjamin.Mullin@wsj.com, Cara Lombardo at cara.lombardo@wsj.com and Juliet Chung at juliet.chung@wsj.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

12-21-20 1727ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
MGM HOLDINGS INC. 0.00% 84.5 Delayed Quote.0.00%
MORGAN STANLEY 5.69% 67.83 Delayed Quote.25.55%
All news about MGM HOLDINGS INC.
05:28pMGM : Studio Behind 'James Bond,' Explores a Sale
DJ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 1 543 M - -
Net income 2019 -428 M - -
Net Debt 2019 1 583 M - -
P/E ratio 2019 -9,70x
Yield 2019 -
Capitalization 3 641 M 3 641 M -
EV / Sales 2018 3,43x
EV / Sales 2019 3,71x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float -
Chart MGM HOLDINGS INC.
Duration : Period :
MGM Holdings Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Kevin Michael Ulrich Chairman
Christopher D. Brearton Chief Operating Officer
Kenneth J. Kay Chief Financial Officer
James David Dondero Director
Fredric G. Reynolds Director
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ