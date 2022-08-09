Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. MGM Resorts International
  6. News
  7. Summary
    MGM   US5529531015

MGM RESORTS INTERNATIONAL

(MGM)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  09:50 2022-08-09 am EDT
33.73 USD   -2.25%
09:31aBetmgm becomes an official sportsbook partner of the national football league in canada
PR
08:01aMARKETSCREENER’S WORLD PRESS REVIEW : August 9, 2022
MS
08/05U.S. hotels spin travel demand into gold as airlines struggle
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

BETMGM BECOMES AN OFFICIAL SPORTSBOOK PARTNER OF THE NATIONAL FOOTBALL LEAGUE IN CANADA

08/09/2022 | 09:31am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Partnership sets stage for future activations in Canada

JERSEY CITY, N.J., Aug. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- BetMGM, a leading sports betting and iGaming operator, announced today a multi-year partnership extension with the National Football League (NFL), becoming one of the League's Official Sportsbook Partners in Canada. BetMGM was among the first operators to go live in Ontario, having launched its online sports betting and iGaming platforms in April 2022.

"Expanding our partnership with the NFL into Canada sets the stage for amazing opportunities as we begin the upcoming football season," said BetMGM CEO Adam Greenblatt. "We're already seeing great interest from our Ontario customers and this collaboration truly elevates the BetMGM experience."

As a part of the newly expanded relationship, BetMGM now has the rights to use official NFL marks in Canada and advertise on NFL-operated digital platforms throughout the region. Additionally, BetMGM will offer Canadian customers access to exclusive NFL experiences.

Gavin Kemp, Senior Director of Corporate Partnerships, NFL Canada, said, "We are thrilled to be working with BetMGM in Canada as an Official Sportsbook Partner. BetMGM delivers a unique gaming platform to this emerging market and will enhance the NFL fan experience in Canada in new and innovative ways."

This news complements BetMGM's agreement with the NFL in the U.S. In 2021, the company became an Approved Sportsbook Operator of the NFL, earning the opportunity to run in-game television spots during the season.

As BetMGM continues to expand its sports betting platforms into new markets, responsible gaming education remains a key focus. BetMGM is proud to provide resources to help customers play responsibly. The BetMGM app is available for download in Ontario on both iOS and Android, and is accessible via desktop at http://www.betmgm.com For more information, follow @BetMGM on Twitter.

About BetMGM  

BetMGM is a market-leading sports betting and gaming entertainment company, pioneering the online gaming industry. Born out of a partnership between MGM Resorts International (NYSE: MGM) and Entain Plc (LSE: ENT), BetMGM has exclusive access to all of MGM's U.S. land-based and online sports betting, major tournament poker, and online gaming businesses. Utilizing Entain's US-licensed, state of the art technology, BetMGM offers sports betting and online gaming via market-leading brands including BetMGM, Borgata Casino, Party Casino and Party Poker. Founded in 2018, BetMGM is headquartered in New Jersey. For more information, visit http://www.betmgminc.com/.

 

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/betmgm-becomes-an-official-sportsbook-partner-of-the-national-football-league-in-canada-301602183.html

SOURCE BetMGM


© PRNewswire 2022
All news about MGM RESORTS INTERNATIONAL
09:31aBetmgm becomes an official sportsbook partner of the national football league in canada
PR
08:01aMARKETSCREENER’S WORLD PRESS REVIEW : August 9, 2022
MS
08/05U.S. hotels spin travel demand into gold as airlines struggle
RE
08/05S&P 500 Posts 0.4% Weekly Gain as More Q2 Earnings, July Jobs Data Top Views But Add to..
MT
08/04INSIDER SELL : MGM Resorts International
MT
08/04Clorox, Hostess fall; MGM, Cigna rise
AQ
08/04JPMorgan Lowers Price Target for MGM Resorts International to $49 From $53, Maintains O..
MT
08/04Stifel Nicolaus Lowers Price Target for MGM Resorts International to $42 From $51, Main..
MT
08/04Truist Securities Raises MGM Resorts International's Price Target to $40 From $35, Main..
MT
08/04Credit Suisse Lowers MGM Resorts International's Price Target to $72 from $76, Keeps Ou..
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on MGM RESORTS INTERNATIONAL
More recommendations