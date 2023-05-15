Advanced search
02:03p'Big Short' investor Burry bet on regional banks in first quarter
RE
05/10Atlantic City casino-hotels accused in scheme to boost room rates
RE
05/05Mgm Resorts International : Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders (form 8-K)
AQ
'Big Short' investor Burry bet on regional banks in first quarter

05/15/2023 | 02:03pm EDT
FILE PHOTO: A branch of First Republic Bank is seen

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Hedge fund manager Michael Burry, who rose to fame with his bets against the U.S. housing market before the 2008 financial crisis, added new positions in several regional banks during a tumultuous first quarter for the sector, according to securities filings released on Monday.

Burry's Scion Asset Management's positions included 150,000 shares in First Republic Bank, 250,000 shares in PacWest Bancorp, 850,000 shares in New York Community Bancorp, and 125,000 shares of Western Alliance Bancorp , filings showed.

First Republic collapsed May 1, making it the largest bank failure since the 2008 financial crisis. The filings did not show whether Scion had sold its positions before then.

Burry's firm also added a position in Wells Fargo & Co.

Burry did not immediately respond to a request to comment for this story.

The positions were revealed in quarterly securities fillings known as 13-fs. While backward looking, these snapshots show what funds owned on the last day of the quarter and are one of the few ways that hedge funds and other institutional investors have to declare their positions. They may not reflect current holdings.

Burry, who is known for turning over his entire portfolio quarterly based on thematic shifts, liquidated his positions in MGM Resorts International Inc, SkyWest Inc, Qurate Retail Group Inc, and Wolverine World Wide Inc, according to securities filings.

Burry was featured in the 2010 nonfiction book "The Big Short" by Michael Lewis which was made into a popular movie five years later.

(Reporting by David Randall; Editing by Ira Iosebashvili and David Gregorio)

By David Randall


© Reuters 2023
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
FIRST REPUBLIC BANK -5.41% 0.372 Delayed Quote.-99.68%
MGM RESORTS INTERNATIONAL 1.56% 42.6001 Delayed Quote.25.17%
NEW YORK COMMUNITY BANCORP, INC. 1.98% 10.294 Delayed Quote.17.33%
PACWEST BANCORP 7.80% 4.91 Delayed Quote.-80.17%
QURATE RETAIL, INC. 0.98% 1.02 Delayed Quote.-37.42%
SKYWEST, INC. 1.69% 26.54 Delayed Quote.58.09%
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY 3.65% 38.855 Delayed Quote.-9.20%
WESTERN ALLIANCE BANCORPORATION 14.01% 31.36 Delayed Quote.-53.88%
WOLVERINE WORLD WIDE, INC. 2.10% 16.025 Delayed Quote.43.64%
