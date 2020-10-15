Borgata Hotel Casino & Spa : Announces Return Of Land-Based Poker October 21

ATLANTIC CITY, N.J., Oct. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Borgata Hotel Casino & Spa – an MGM Resorts International (NYSE: MGM) ("MGM Resorts") luxury resort and casino – will reopen The Poker Room at 10am on Wednesday, Oct. 21 following its closure earlier this year amidst the coronavirus crisis. Borgata Poker will return with 30 socially distanced tables following the company's comprehensive health and safety protocols designed to protect employees and customers.

"We are happy to welcome back our loyal players as we reopen Atlantic City's market-leading East Coast poker destination," said Melonie Johnson, President & Chief Operating Officer of Borgata Hotel Casino & Spa. "We have made some changes to enhance our guest's experience and are excited to reintroduce live poker and the Borgata Poker brand more safely."

All poker play will be live cash games on seven-handed tables with polycarbonate barriers. Borgata's Bad Beat Jackpot will immediately initiate, giving players the opportunity to lose their hand but win a prize of $100,000. Hand sanitizing dispensers will be accessible throughout The Poker Room, with frequent disinfecting of high touch points. Masks are required in all public areas and spectators will not be permitted in The Poker Room.

Health & Safety

Earlier this year, Borgata implemented the MGM Resorts' "Seven-Point Safety Plan," a multi-layered set of protocols and procedures designed in conjunction with medical and scientific experts. The plan balances the high level of customer service guests expect from Borgata with policies that continually evolve based on data, science, and public health guidelines. Key initiatives from the plan include:

Employee screening, temperature checks and COVID-19 specific training.

Masks required in all public areas for both employees and guests (and provided free of charge).

Guest screening and temperature checks with limited casino entrance points.

A physical distancing policy with floor guides serving as reminders.

For areas where physical distancing presents challenges, polycarbonate barriers will be installed, or other measures will be used to reduce risks.

Standalone handwashing stations designed by MGM Resorts conveniently located on the casino floor.

Guestroom Attendants will wear masks and gloves while cleaning each room and will change gloves between guestrooms.

In addition to increased and enhanced routine cleaning of guestrooms and public spaces based on CDC guidance, electrostatic sprayers will be utilized in many large public spaces so that disinfectant is applied efficiently.

MGM has compiled its own internal team and processes to respond if a guest or employee tests positive for COVID-19. We ask that if a guest tests positive after visiting one of our properties, they alert us through a special email address (covid19@mgmresorts.com). We will immediately report any positive test results to the local health department and assist with contact tracing to support the health department investigators.

Located in Atlantic City's Marina District, Borgata Hotel Casino & Spa features 2,000 guest rooms and suites; 106,000 square feet of event space; 161,000 square feet of gaming featuring table games and slot machines; a race and sports book; 11 retail boutiques; 4 acclaimed fine dining restaurants by renowned chefs; 10 casual dining options; a 54,000 square foot spa; 20,000 square foot indoor/outdoor pool and garden; 32,000 square foot outdoor pool; and parking for 7,100 cars.

