Nov 21 (Reuters) -
* CULINARY UNION- THOUSANDS OF CULINARY UNION MEMBERS EMPLOYED AT MGM RESORTS HAVE VOTED BY 99% YES TO RATIFY THEIR NEW 5-YEAR CONTRACT Further company coverage:
Nov 21 (Reuters) -
