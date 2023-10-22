(Reuters) - The Culinary Workers Union said on Saturday that thousands of members will participate in a rally next week on the Las Vegas Strip and some will participate in a civil disobedience action, as workers continue the push for a new 5-year union contract.

The rally comes after thousands of hospitality workers in Detroit walked off the job on Tuesday after unions called for strikes at casinos MGM Grand Detroit operated by MGM Resorts International; Hollywood Casino at Greektown operated by Penn Entertainment; and MotorCity Casino.

The members will participate in a rally on the Las Vegas Strip off Flamingo Road and Las Vegas Boulevard, the Culinary Union said, adding that 75 workers will participate in a civil disobedience action in the middle of the Strip.

