More about the company
MGM Resorts International is one of the world's leading casino operators. At the end of 2021, the group operates 19 casino hotels in the United States (17; Bellagio, MGM Grand Las Vegas, Mandalay Bay, The Mirage, Luxor, Excalibur, New York-New York, Monte Carlo, Circus Circus Las Vegas, Aria, etc.) and in China (2; MGM Macau and MGM Cotai). Additionally, the group owns 50% of CityCenter and 50% of Greater Victoria. Net sales break down by activity as follows:
- casinos operation (55.4%): 29,382 slot machines and 1,936 gaming tables operated at the end of 2021;
- hotel operation (17.5%): operation of 45,157 hotel rooms (including 31,098 hotel rooms in the United States);
- catering (14.4%);
- operation of leisure sites and stores (10.4%);
- other (2.3%).
Net sales are distributed geographically as follows: the United States (87.5%) and China (12.5%).