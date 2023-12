Dec 2 (Reuters) - Unions representing casino workers in Detroit have voted to ratify a new contract with MGM Grand Detroit operated by MGM Resorts, Hollywood Casino at Greektown operated by Penn Entertainment and MotorCity Casino, Unite Here union said on Saturday.

The unions will end the 47-day strike immediately, Unite Here union said in a statement. (Reporting by Jose Joseph in Bengaluru; Editing by Daniel Wallis)