Fall business travel international flight bookings near 2019 levels -ForwardKeys

June 7 (Reuters) - Flight bookings for international
business travel this fall are nearing 2019 levels, in a sign of
recovery, according to a travel data firm, but climate concerns
and economic clouds could mute demand for work-related trips.
Business travel has generally lagged leisure trips in
airlines' recovery from COVID-19. United Airlines < UAL.O> CEO
Scott Kirby said this week that the U.S. is in a "business
recession," and a rebound in company travel would take more
time.
But business bookings for September to November trail 2019
levels by less than 10%, the best showing since that year,
according to data from travel analytics firm ForwardKeys set to
be published on Wednesday.
A broader recovery in all air travel and the end of
pandemic-related restrictions have made it easier to plan
business trips, Olivier Ponti, ForwardKeys' vice president
insights, said. The data is based on reservations for major
global airlines in comparison with the same period in 2019.
While the Global Business Travel Association (GBTA) expects
a full sector recovery in mid-2026, signs of growing demand are
being seen by segments like hotels this year.
MGM Resorts International CEO Bill Hornbuckle
expects record future bookings from now until November.
The "convention crowd is stronger than it's ever been when
you look at future holdings," Hornbuckle told the NYU
International Hospitality Industry Investment Conference on
Tuesday.
Both airlines and hotels are seeing more travel by small and
medium enterprises (SMEs), compared with large corporations.
About 85% to 90% of Hilton's corporate bookings are from
SMEs, up from 80% pre-pandemic, Christopher Nassetta, CEO of
Hilton Worldwide Holdings, told the NYU conference on
Monday.
But climate concerns are expected to weigh on corporate
travel gains, with four in 10 European and a third of U.S.
companies saying they need to reduce trips per employee by more
than 20% to meet 2030 sustainability targets, said consultancy
Deloitte.
More than a third of companies surveyed by the GBTA
Foundation are either purchasing or expect to buy less-
polluting alternative fuel or carbon credits by 2025 to offset
employees' trips, according to research being released on June
13.
Carbon credits that support environmental projects have
faced criticism because they offset but do not reduce actual
airline emissions. Even so, some environmental groups support
their use as long as they back effective projects.
"I think we cannot discard any of the options," said
Delphine Millot, a sustainability executive at GBTA.
