TOKYO, Sept 5 (Reuters) - Japan's Osaka prefecture will postpone the opening of a casino project to around autumn 2030 from autumn-winter of 2029, Kyodo news agency reported.

The prefectural government said initial investment for the integrated resort (IR) will cost an additional 190 billion yen ($1.30 billion), Kyodo reported.

U.S. casino operator MGM Resorts International and local partner Orix Corp are major investors in the project. ($1 = 146.7000 yen) (Reporting by Rocky Swift; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)