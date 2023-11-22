Nov 21 (Reuters) - Unions representing hospitality workers in Las Vegas said on Tuesday that members employed at MGM Resorts have voted to ratify a new five-year contract covering more than 25,000 employees.

The ratification comes a day after thousands of workers ratified a contract with rival Caesars Entertainment.

"Thousands of union members employed at MGM Resorts have voted by 99% yes to ratify their new 5-year contact with MGM" the Culinary Workers Union said in a post on X, formerly known as Twitter.

The unions earlier this month reached a tentative deal with MGM Resorts for a new contract averting a strike which threatened to shut down the Las Vegas Strip.

The Las Vegas unions, considered among the most powerful in the United States, successfully negotiated mandated daily room cleaning and increased safety protections for workers earlier this month as part of the tentative deal.

Unions across industries are pressing employers for better pay and benefits, buoyed by a shortage of workers. Casino resort operators have been earning record profits from a steady post-pandemic recovery in Las Vegas tourism.

MGM workers in Detroit have been on strike since mid- October. The workers rejected a tentative five-year labor contract on Monday and said they will continue with their month-long strike.

(Reporting by Akanksha Khushi in Bengaluru; Editing by Rashmi Aich)