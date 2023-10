Oct 6 (Reuters) - The union representing hospitality workers in Las Vegas said on Friday it has seen "no real movement" in its contract negotiations with MGM Resorts International and Caesars Entertainment.

The Culinary and Bartenders union is demanding higher wages, stronger protections against new technology that may threaten jobs, a reduction in steep housekeeping quotas and improved safety.

