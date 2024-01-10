Tickets on Sale Friday, January 12 Exclusively on BetMGM App

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- BetMGM, a leading sports betting and iGaming operator, will expand its array of festivities for the Big Game weekend with the BetMGM Big Game Bash concert, headlined by Luke Combs. The concert will be hosted at The Chelsea at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas Saturday, February 10.

"I'm excited to be teaming up with iHeart for BetMGM's Big Game Bash. It's going to be a whole lot of fun," said Combs.

Tickets start at $400 (not including applicable tax and fees) go on sale to the public Friday, January 12 at 8 a.m. PT exclusively on the BetMGM app.

"First-class entertainment and Las Vegas are at the core of the BetMGM brand, and this Luke Combs concert will be a highlight of the weekend's marquee entertainment events," said BetMGM CEO Adam Greenblatt. "It is part of our full-scale efforts to deliver memorable experiences for fans who are in town for the momentous Big Game."

Country superstar Luke Combs has had a historic career in country radio with 18 consecutive No.1 singles. The North Carolina native is celebrated across the music industry with eight Country Music Associations Awards, three Academy of Country Music Awards, three Billboard Music Awards and is nominated for Best Country Solo Performance at the 2024 GRAMMYs.

Inspired by some of the world's most iconic venues, The Chelsea is a 40,000-square-foot concert and event venue that attracts some of today's hottest entertainers including Olivia Rodrigo, Louis Tomlinson, Kehlani and Pete Davidson.

