MGM COTAI Emerald Villa Garners Two International Interior Design Accolades

[October 25, 2021 - MACAU] The Emerald Villa of MGM COTAI is honored to clinch double accolades for its interior design, namely the Winner for the SBID International Design Awards 2021 in the Hotel Bedroom & Suites Design category as well as the Platinum Winner at the 2021 MUSE Design Awards in the Interior Design (Hotels & Resorts) category. MGM is by far Macau's first to receive these two esteemed recognitions that honor exceptional interior designs worldwide.

Kenneth Feng, President, Chief Strategic & Financial Officer of MGM, said, At MGM, craftsmanship reigns supreme. It is with great honor that we attained both prestigious titles which serve as testimony to our pursuit of excellence. The Emerald Villa is the latest addition to our luxurious accommodation portfolio after our Emerald Suites, Skylofts and The Mansion, which aims to offer our guests a wide diversity of extraordinary experience every time they choose to stay with us. Merging tradition, creativity and technology into an eclectically harmonious space, the Emerald Villa is specially catered to stay on top of the latest market trends and appeal to the new generation of family travel."

Perched atop MGM COTAI, the world's best skyscraper at the Emporis Skyscraper Award 2018, the Emerald Villa is a tangible exemplar capturing MGM's enduring spirit of "Originality + Innovation". Each of the 28 villas is a treasure chest filled with enthralling art pieces and cultural elements, immersing its guests into an unbounded experience where modern aesthetics meets traditional Chinese heritage, echoing to MGM COTAI's stacked Chinese jewelry box exterior design.

Some unique design features in the Emerald Villa including the centerpiece diamond-shaped aquarium, which is made of single block acrylic carved in multifaceted surfaces to bring out unique luminance. The cutting-edge piece enlivens the three-bedroom villas with its symbol of good fortune and vitality. In one and two-bedroom villas, the rotatable sand art piece, which resembles Chinese landscape paintings, is a custom-made gem to mesmerize guests with the ebb and flow of sand. The gold ingot inspired bathtub is another bespoke fixture to pamper and amaze guests, while the KTV rooms with rhythm interactive lighting wall feature and Rio Chaise Lounge by famed Brazilian architect Oscar Niemeyer are add-on amenities to ensure a fun and cozy stay.

While MGM COTAI is the only mega complex and hotel in Macau to gain three-star certification in both Green Building Design and Operation Label, as well as the first hotel in the Greater Bay Area and second in Greater China to receive the certifications, the Emerald Villa embraces eco-friendly practices through design and development processes. The rooms feature renewable engineered wood veneers as wall finish and a smart lighting system to conserve energy.

Since its inception in 2009, the SBID International Design Awards becomes one of the most prized awards in the design industry. Its 3-tier judging panel comprising technical specialists, creative professionals and the public ensures the design of the Emerald Villa is widely recognized by global experts and society. The Platinum prize at the MUSE Design Awards is another testament to the high creative and technical caliber of the villa.

###

About MGM

MGM is an abbreviation for MGM China Holdings Limited (HKEx: 2282) and is a leading developer, owner and operator of gaming and lodging resorts in the Greater China region. We are the holding company of MGM Grand Paradise, SA which holds one of the six gaming concessions/subconcessions to run casino games in Macau. MGM Grand Paradise, SA owns and operates MGM MACAU, the award-winning premium integrated resort located on the Macau Peninsula and MGM COTAI, a contemporary luxury integrated resort in Cotai, which opened in early 2018 and more than doubles our presence in Macau.

MGM MACAU is a Forbes Five-Star luxury integrated resort inspired by the arts with every element of the resort infused with creativity and style. MGM MACAU has approximately 600 guest rooms and suites and boasts a number of distinguishing features, including the architecturally stunning European-inspired Grande Praça, housed under a soaring glass ceiling. MGM MACAU's world class facilities include the MGM Art Space, dedicating over 5,000 square feet to display authentic works of art, conference and event facilities, spa, and seven signature restaurants and bars to fulfill any gastronomic craving. Our property is conveniently located on the Macau Peninsula and is directly connected to the luxury retail shopping complex, One Central.

MGM COTAI is the latest integrated resort of MGM in China. Designed as the "jewelry box" of Cotai, it offers approximately 1,400 hotel rooms and suites, Asia's first dynamic theater, meeting space, high end spa, retail offerings and food and beverage outlets as well as the first international Mansion at MGM for the ultimate luxury experience. The Spectacle at MGM COTAI becomes the record holder of the largest free-span gridshell glazed roof (self-supporting) on January 19, 2019, making it the first architectural and structural GUINNESS WORLD RECORDS™ title for Macau, China. MGM COTAI is being developed to drive greater product diversification and bring more advanced and innovative forms of entertainment to Macau as it grows as a global tourist destination. MGM COTAI is the only mega complex and hotel in Macau to gain three-star certification in both Green Building Design and Operation Label, as well as the first hotel in the Greater Bay Area and second in Greater China to receive the certifications.

MGM China Holdings Limited is majority owned by MGM Resorts International (NYSE: MGM), one of the world's leading global hospitality companies, operating a portfolio of destination resort brands including Bellagio, MGM Grand, Mandalay Bay and The Mirage.

For media enquiries, please contact:

Jessie Kuan

Director of Public Relations

MGM

Tel: (853) 8806 3412

Email: jessiekuan@mgm.mo

Karen Lam

Senior Corporate Relations Manager

MGM

Tel: (853) 8806 3421

Email: karenlam@mgm.mo