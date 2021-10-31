MGM Resorts International - MGM Minute November 1, 2021 - November 7, 2021 News Release For Immediate Release November 1, 2021 For more information: Media@mgmresorts.com Click here to watch the video. Links below contain clean b-roll for each suggested story topic. Feel free to download and use them on-air and on-line. Any consideration for placement within your newscasts would be appreciated. This week's stories that you'll find within the MGM Minute: CONVENE WITH CONFIDENCE AT MGM RESORTS · October proved to be a busy month for conventions and entertainment with various groups of all sizes holding gatherings at MGM Resorts' Las Vegas properties -- all in line with current health and safety guidelines set forth by the state of Nevada. · About a dozen groups opted to use Convene with Confidence's optional multi-layered screening process to enhance health and safety protocols for their conferences. This included use of CLEAR Health Pass, vaccine verification and rapid, on-site molecular COVID-19 testing with results delivered in approximately 20 minutes. · Since June 2020, MGM Resorts has hosted close to 2,000 meetings under the Convene with Confidence umbrella.# Click here to download b-roll AMERICA'S GOT TALENT LAS VEGAS LIVE PREMIERES AT LUXOR NOV. 4 · America's Got Talent Las Vegas LIVE premieres at Luxor Hotel and Casino on Thursday, Nov. 4. · America's Got Talent Season 16 winner Dustin Tavella, along with finalists Jimmie Herrod and Lèa Kyle, round out the cast of former AGT television show winners, finalists, runner-ups and fan favorite acts in this one-of-a-kind stage show. · America's Got Talent Las Vegas LIVE will perform Wednesday - Sunday at 7 p.m. and 9:30 p.m. inside Luxor Theater.# · Dan Bernbach, SVP Content Creation, MGM Resorts:"From a business standpoint, our partnership with America's Got Talent and Simon Cowell is just incredible. It's unlike anything we've done before. Together we've created a show that our guests are going to love. It captures everything that folks are used to seeing on TV, with some special Vegas elements. It's unlike anything in the Vegas market and we look forward to seeing everyone at the America's Got Talent Las Vegas LIVE at the Luxor." Click here to download b-roll & interview BETMGM HORSE RACING APP LAUNCHES IN OHIO · The new BetMGM Horse Racing mobile app has launched in Ohio, marking the company's first presence in the Buckeye State. · BetMGM Horse Racing allows Ohio customers to watch and wager on premier Thoroughbred, Harness and Quarter Horse races at more than 200 tracks around the world - including action originating from the Northfield Park harness racing grounds at MGM Northfield Park in Ohio. · The BetMGM Horse Racing app is in partnership with NYRA Bets, the official online wagering platform of the New York Racing Association and a leading provider of horse racing content in the U.S. · This sets the stage for BetMGM Horse Racing's entry into additional markets nationwide. · Matt Buckley, SVP Marketing & Operations, Midwest Group, MGM Resorts:"We're excited. The Northfield Park harness racing grounds has been home to some of the nation's premier races since the 1950s. Working with BetMGM as a partner to elevate harness racing throughout the state of Ohio is a sign of our continuous commitment to the sport and to the state." Click here to download b-roll & interview MGM RESORTS' GOLD STRIKE PRESENTS COMMUNITY GRANTS · Last week, MGM Resorts' Gold Strike Casino Resort in Tunica, Mississippi presented $95,000 in donations to non-profit agencies in the Mid-South. · The agencies were all organizations that provide services focused on fighting hunger, supporting families, and improving the overall lives of all residents in our communities. · Recipients included the Dorothy Day House of Hospitality, Palmer Home for Children, Healing Hearts Child Advocacy Center, Memphis Child Advocacy Center, Porter-Leath, and Friends of the Levitt Pavilion. · The grants were distributed from the MGM Resorts Foundation. Funds supporting those grants came from contributions made by Gold Strike and MGM Resorts employees.# Click here to download b-roll SALUTE TO THE TROOPS RETURNS TO THE MIRAGE NOV. 4 · Following a one-year break due to the pandemic, MGM Resorts will kick off its 10th annual Salute to the Troops celebration at The Mirage in Las Vegas on Thursday, Nov. 4. · The event welcomes wounded-in-action veterans, their families and caretakers to Las Vegas for five-days of activities and relaxation. · Festivities kick-off with the Wall of Gratitude at 2:30 p.m. inside The Mirage's main convention corridor, where MGM Resorts employees welcome and thank those attending Salute to the Troops for their years of service. · This is part of "Focused on What Matters," MGM Resorts' wider commitment to social impact, sustainability and community engagement.# Click here to download b-roll MGM RESORTS CONTINUES TO RECRUIT & HIRE NEW EMPLOYEES · MGM Resorts continues to recruit and hire new employees across the country. · Interested candidates can apply and sign up for interviews via the MGM Resorts hiring events page. · The event page is updated frequently - and can be found at careers.mgmresorts.com.# Click here to download b-roll