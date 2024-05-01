"Our Culture and Enduring Legacy"

LAS VEGAS, May 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- MGM Resorts International (NYSE: MGM) ("MGM Resorts" or the "Company") today announced the publication of its 2023 Social Impact and Sustainability Report. The report details the Company's continuing and steadfast commitment to its Social Impact and Sustainability principles of embracing humanity and protecting the planet and building a legacy for generations to come. The report also highlights strategies, programs and performance focused on creating a more sustainable future and making a positive impact on the lives of employees, guests and communities.

"Our legacy is grounded in being visionaries and working together to achieve the ambitious goals we set as a business," said Bill Hornbuckle, CEO and President of MGM Resorts. "In 2023, we were able to make a positive impact on several social and environmental causes in the communities where we operate and leverage innovative technologies to better support sustainable cities."

Highlights and accomplishments outlined in the report include:

The commendable giving and volunteering efforts of MGM Resorts employees, with more than 82,000 volunteer hours donated and more than $20 million in collective grants and charitable contributions to hundreds of nonprofit organizations.

in collective grants and charitable contributions to hundreds of nonprofit organizations. The Company's use of innovative technologies for advancing water stewardship through collaboration with the Southern Nevada Water Authority, WaterStart and the Las Vegas Grand Prix.

Recognition from the U.S. Department of Energy for achieving energy savings goals as a partner in the Better Buildings Challenge.

The celebration of 20 years of Borgata Hotel Casino & Spa in the Atlantic City community with investment in local nonprofit organizations that provide workforce development opportunities.

& Spa in the community with investment in local nonprofit organizations that provide workforce development opportunities. Stories of how MGM Resorts recognizes, celebrates and engages employees through mentorship, networking and professional development opportunities.

"Our people are the foundation of our company and its enduring heritage and culture," said Jyoti Chopra, Chief People, Inclusion and Sustainability Officer. "It is through the steadfast commitment of our teams at all our properties and locations that we have been able to make great strides in environmental sustainability, philanthropy and diversity, equity and inclusion in 2023."

In 2019, MGM Resorts developed a bold social impact plan called "Focused on What Matters: Embracing Humanity and Protecting the Planet," which included concrete long-term goals to guide the company's commitment to social impact and sustainability. The framework for these goals aligns with the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals and is centered on three pillars: fostering diversity, equity and inclusion, philanthropy and community engagement, and environmental sustainability.

