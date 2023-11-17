MGM Resorts International : 2022 EEO-1 Consolidated Report
November 16, 2023 at 11:16 pm EST
U.S. EQUAL EMPLOYMENT OPPORTUNITY COMMISSION (EEOC)
EEOC Standard Form 100 (SF 100)
Revised 08/2023
2022 EMPLOYER INFORMATION REPORT (EEO-1 COMPONENT 1)
OMB Control Number: 3046-0049
Expiration Date: 08/31/2024
SECTION A - TYPE OF REPORT
CONSOLIDATED REPORT
SECTION B - EMPLOYER IDENTIFICATION
OFS COMPANY ID
EMPLOYER NAME
H028891
MGM RESORTS INTERNATIONAL
ADDRESS
CITY/TOWN
STATE
ZIP CODE
3600 SOUTH LAS VEGAS BOULEVARD
LAS VEGAS
NV
89109
SECTION C - HEADQUARTERS OR ESTABLISHMENT-LEVEL IDENTIFICATION (if applicable)
HQ/ESTABLISHMENT-LEVEL UNIT ID
HEADQUARTERS OR ESTABLISHMENT-LEVEL NAME
HEADQUARTERS OR ESTABLISHMENT-LEVEL ADDRESS
CITY/TOWN
STATE
ZIP CODE
SECTION D - EMPLOYER IDENTIFICATION NUMBER (EIN)
880215232
SECTION E - EMPLOYER FILING ELIGIBILITY
□X YES (Employer Is Eligible to File) □ NO (Employer Is Not Eligible to File) □ EMPLOYER NO LONGER IN BUSINESS
SECTION F - FEDERAL CONTRACTOR DESIGNATION (if applicable)
Unique Entity ID (UEI): Not Applicable
YES (Single-Establishment Employer is Federal Contractor)
YES (Headquarters is Federal Contractor)
YES (Multi-Establishment Employer is Federal Contractor)
YES (Non-Headquarters Establishment is Federal Contractor)
□ YES (One or More Non-Headquarters Establishments is Federal Contractor)
SECTION G - NAICS INFORMATION
721120 - Casino Hotels
SECTION H - WORKFORCE DEMOGRAPHIC DATA
JA
Race/Ethnicity
Hispanic
Not Hispanic or Latino
or Latino
Male
Female
JOB CATEGORIES
Male
Female
White
AfricanorBlack American
Asian
HawaiianNativeor IslanderPacificOther
AmericanIndianor NativeAlaska
RacesMoreorTwo
White
orBlack AmericanAfrican
Asian
HawaiianNativeor IslanderPacificOther
AmericanIndianor NativeAlaska
RacesMoreorTwo
Row
Total
Executive/Senior Level Officials and Managers
5
3
52
1
8
0
0
4
13
1
3
0
0
1
91
First/Mid-Level Officials and Managers
903
958
2458
647
783
77
23
153
1518
659
741
61
15
160
9156
Professionals
78
101
262
61
146
6
2
33
214
70
133
15
1
22
1144
Technicians
36
1
109
19
16
7
1
9
22
2
3
0
1
0
226
Sales Workers
47
226
70
35
32
5
1
9
210
161
165
24
5
41
1031
Administrative Support Workers
345
863
480
223
249
25
11
50
919
780
509
74
24
112
4664
Craft Workers
462
28
1183
201
127
32
11
55
124
13
6
3
1
12
2258
Operatives
938
427
529
394
273
47
13
50
133
139
64
8
3
17
3035
Laborers and Helpers
195
47
100
47
20
5
3
14
38
7
13
4
2
5
500
Service Workers
7846
9385
5136
3329
3512
404
118
638
4212
4257
3860
259
84
706
43746
CURRENT 2022 REPORTING YEAR TOTAL
10855
12039
10379
4957
5166
608
183
1015
7403
6089
5497
448
136
1076
65851
PRIOR 2021 REPORTING YEAR TOTAL
9292
10567
9514
4136
4557
501
144
809
6753
5234
4881
376
113
882
57759
SECTION
I -
WORKFORCE SNAPSHOT PERIOD
12/12/2022 - 12/25/2022
SECTION J - HEADQUARTERS OR ESTABLISHMENT-LEVEL COMMENTS (optional)
Not Applicable
