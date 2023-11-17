U.S. EQUAL EMPLOYMENT OPPORTUNITY COMMISSION (EEOC)

EEOC Standard Form 100 (SF 100)

Revised 08/2023

2022 EMPLOYER INFORMATION REPORT (EEO-1 COMPONENT 1)

SECTION A - TYPE OF REPORT

CONSOLIDATED REPORT

SECTION B - EMPLOYER IDENTIFICATION

OFS COMPANY ID

EMPLOYER NAME

H028891

MGM RESORTS INTERNATIONAL

ADDRESS

CITY/TOWN

STATE

ZIP CODE

3600 SOUTH LAS VEGAS BOULEVARD

LAS VEGAS

NV

89109

SECTION C - HEADQUARTERS OR ESTABLISHMENT-LEVEL IDENTIFICATION (if applicable)

HQ/ESTABLISHMENT-LEVEL UNIT ID

HEADQUARTERS OR ESTABLISHMENT-LEVEL NAME

HEADQUARTERS OR ESTABLISHMENT-LEVEL ADDRESS

CITY/TOWN

STATE

ZIP CODE

SECTION D - EMPLOYER IDENTIFICATION NUMBER (EIN)

880215232

SECTION E - EMPLOYER FILING ELIGIBILITY

X YES (Employer Is Eligible to File) NO (Employer Is Not Eligible to File) EMPLOYER NO LONGER IN BUSINESS

SECTION F - FEDERAL CONTRACTOR DESIGNATION (if applicable)

Unique Entity ID (UEI): Not Applicable

  • YES (Single-Establishment Employer is Federal Contractor)
    • YES (Headquarters is Federal Contractor)
  • YES (Multi-Establishment Employer is Federal Contractor)
  • YES (Non-Headquarters Establishment is Federal Contractor)

YES (One or More Non-Headquarters Establishments is Federal Contractor)

SECTION G - NAICS INFORMATION

721120 - Casino Hotels

SECTION H - WORKFORCE DEMOGRAPHIC DATA

JA

Race/Ethnicity

Hispanic

Not Hispanic or Latino

or Latino

Male

Female

JOB CATEGORIES

Male

Female

White

AfricanorBlack American

Asian

HawaiianNativeor IslanderPacificOther

AmericanIndianor NativeAlaska

RacesMoreorTwo

White

orBlack AmericanAfrican

Asian

HawaiianNativeor IslanderPacificOther

AmericanIndianor NativeAlaska

RacesMoreorTwo

Row

Total

Executive/Senior Level Officials and Managers

5

3

52

1

8

0

0

4

13

1

3

0

0

1

91

First/Mid-Level Officials and Managers

903

958

2458

647

783

77

23

153

1518

659

741

61

15

160

9156

Professionals

78

101

262

61

146

6

2

33

214

70

133

15

1

22

1144

Technicians

36

1

109

19

16

7

1

9

22

2

3

0

1

0

226

Sales Workers

47

226

70

35

32

5

1

9

210

161

165

24

5

41

1031

Administrative Support Workers

345

863

480

223

249

25

11

50

919

780

509

74

24

112

4664

Craft Workers

462

28

1183

201

127

32

11

55

124

13

6

3

1

12

2258

Operatives

938

427

529

394

273

47

13

50

133

139

64

8

3

17

3035

Laborers and Helpers

195

47

100

47

20

5

3

14

38

7

13

4

2

5

500

Service Workers

7846

9385

5136

3329

3512

404

118

638

4212

4257

3860

259

84

706

43746

CURRENT 2022 REPORTING YEAR TOTAL

10855

12039

10379

4957

5166

608

183

1015

7403

6089

5497

448

136

1076

65851

PRIOR 2021 REPORTING YEAR TOTAL

9292

10567

9514

4136

4557

501

144

809

6753

5234

4881

376

113

882

57759

SECTION

I -

WORKFORCE SNAPSHOT PERIOD

12/12/2022 - 12/25/2022

SECTION J - HEADQUARTERS OR ESTABLISHMENT-LEVEL COMMENTS (optional)

Not Applicable

