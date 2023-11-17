MGM Resorts International is one of the world's leading casino operators. At the end of 2021, the group operates 19 casino hotels in the United States (17; Bellagio, MGM Grand Las Vegas, Mandalay Bay, The Mirage, Luxor, Excalibur, New York-New York, Monte Carlo, Circus Circus Las Vegas, Aria, etc.) and in China (2; MGM Macau and MGM Cotai). Additionally, the group owns 50% of CityCenter and 50% of Greater Victoria. Net sales break down by activity as follows: - casinos operation (55.4%): 29,382 slot machines and 1,936 gaming tables operated at the end of 2021; - hotel operation (17.5%): operation of 45,157 hotel rooms (including 31,098 hotel rooms in the United States); - catering (14.4%); - operation of leisure sites and stores (10.4%); - other (2.3%). Net sales are distributed geographically as follows: the United States (87.5%) and China (12.5%).