MGM Resorts International : BETMGM TO LAUNCH MOBILE SPORTS BETTING IN TENNESSEE ON NOV. 1

NASHVILLE, Tenn. - (October 29, 2020) - BetMGM today announced plans to launch its market leading sports betting app in Tennessee on Nov. 1.

'We've been eagerly working with regulators in Tennessee to make this momentous launch a possibility and look forward to introducing the state's passionate fan bases to the excitement of betting on sports with BetMGM,' said BetMGM CEO Adam Greenblatt. 'Our relationship with MGM Resorts enables BetMGM users in the Volunteer State to earn rewards, from hotel suites to dinners at award-winning restaurants, all while engaging in the excitement of our cutting-edge sports betting experience.'

BetMGM's integration with MGM Resorts' M life Rewards program allows BetMGM users in Tennessee to translate their gameplay into world-class experiences at iconic resort properties, from Bellagio and MGM Grand in Las Vegas, to Beau Rivage in Mississippi and MGM National Harbor in Maryland, among others.

This announcement comes on the heels of BetMGM's partnership with the NFL's Tennessee Titans - the first-of-its-kind for the state between a professional sports team and a sports betting platform. Tennessee marks the seventh state where BetMGM's sports betting app is available, joining Colorado, Indiana, Mississippi, Nevada, New Jersey and West Virginia.

The BetMGM app offers an exciting and user-friendly sport betting experience, making it easy to customize pre-game, live in-play, futures and parlay wagers. Sports bettors can select from a wide assortment of bet options as well as teams and leagues to bet on.

As BetMGM continues to expand its sports betting platforms to new states, responsible gaming education remains a key focus. BetMGM is proud to provide resources to help customers play responsibly.

The BetMGM app will be available for download in Tennessee as of Nov. 1 on both iOS and Android, and will also be accessible via desktop at www.betmgm.com. For more information, follow @BetMGM on Twitter.

