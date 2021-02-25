MGM Resorts International : Kicks Off 2021 Pool Season

LAS VEGAS (February 25, 2021) - 'Tis the Seasonto enjoy a poolside paradise featuring sunny vibes, tan lines and that perfect piña colada. From wave pools and lazy rivers to private retreats and tropical oases, MGM Resorts' destination pools across Las Vegas will welcome guests beginning March 1, fulfilling the waterside wanderlust in every traveler. And, let's face it, who doesn't need a getaway right about now?

'While people go to D.C. for cherry blossom season and Colorado for ski season, travelers come from all over the world to be a part of the Vegas pool season,' said Ari Kastrati, Chief Hospitality Officer at MGM Resorts International. 'The city is known for its hot summer weather and its cool pool environments. Our teams are ready to help guests escape and enjoy a much-needed respite.'

Whether it is a day at the beach, a spa-like escape or a rooftop getaway, no one does pool season like MGM Resorts with a bevy of personalized paradise options.

· For the Romantic: Bellagio - Bellagio's Mediterranean pool invites guests to a soothing dip in refreshing azure waters. Spas, an exquisite garden vista café and an adults-only pool with premium chaise lounge chairs and massage treatments transform this pool into an outdoor haven.

· For the Five-Star Jetsetter: ARIA - ARIA's lavish poolscape provides one of the most spacious and tranquil destinations on The Strip. The Sky Pool, exclusive to ARIA's Sky Suites guests, offers elevated service and surprise indulgences every 90 minutes, including Mochi ice cream and tropical fruit skewers. LIQUID Pool Lounge is a reservation-only, 21+ pool experience with deluxe dipping pools and secluded cabanas.

· For the View Chaser: Vdara Hotel & Spa - The Pool & Cabanas at Vdara is ideal for guests seeking a calming rooftop getaway. Private retreats and cabanas with semi-private plunge pools await guests at the blissful waterscape surrounded by phenomenal views of the neighboring ARIA architecture.

· For the Fun Lover: MGM Grand - MGM Grand's legendary 6.5 acres of waterside fun feature four swimming pools, three whirlpools, cascading waterfalls and a lazy river. Pool bars scattered throughout serve tropical cocktails and poolside fare. Guests 21+ can reserve daybeds, banquets, bungalows, and cabanas at WET REPUBLIC Ultra Pool's alluring atmosphere.

· For the Beach Lover: Mandalay Bay - The ultimate pool experience awaits at Mandalay Bay Beach. This 11-acre aquatic playground is the epicenter of beach fun in the sun on The Strip. Beach lovers can ride tides in the epic wave pool, flow with the Lazy River, lounge in a lagoon and explore the endless possibilities in this tropic wonderland.

· For the Wayfarer: Delano Las Vegas - Delano Beach Club delivers whimsical elements and personalized services synonymous with the boutique hotel. The secluded escape curates playful amenities like a submerged chess board making this venue no gambit for any queen.

· For the Sanctuary Seeker: Four Seasons Las Vegas - Guests will find an intimate aquatic refuge at the Four Seasons. Featuring the ultimate in luxury and pampering, guests at Four Seasons pool can relax in luxury and privacy while enjoying light poolside fare and complimentary hourly amenities such as frozen fruit skewers and refreshing smoothies.

· For the Escapist: The Mirage - Paradise awaits at The Mirage with pools set in a tropical environment surrounded by waterfalls and lush foliage. Beginning mid-March, guests 21+ can sunbathe at Bare Pool Lounge for an exclusive adult alternative pool experience with contemporary ambiance and ultra-VIP service.

· For the Globetrotter: Park MGM - The Park MGM Pool is designed to deliver the peacefulness found within a European country estate's secret garden. Lush blooms and vines shape the area, serving as a portal to each pool. Guests can unwind and indulge at multiple poolside bars for signature cocktails and light bites. The space also features cabanas and lounge areas for optimum poolside comfort and relaxation.

· For the Weekender: New York-New York - Guests can soak up the sun below the soaring Big Apple skyscrapers at the New York-New York Pool. This smoke-free paradise presents an intimate pool deck atmosphere with poolside fare available from Boatside Bar and America Restaurant.

· For the Social Butterfly: Luxor - The Oasis Pool at Luxor has room for the whole squad with four pools and four whirlpools on one of the largest pool decks in Las Vegas. Daybeds, VIP chairs and shaded cabanas provide relaxation for guests looking to lounge the day away poolside.

· For the Adventurer: Excalibur - With a spacious deck and a blooming landscape, the pool at Excalibur is fit for royalty. Four pools provide a variety of fun-in-the-sun experiences including a water slide for the kids (or the kid at heart) and cabanas stocked with poolside essentials.

All cabanas, daybeds and other reserved seating can be reserved in advance by visiting cabanas.mgmresorts.com

Health & Safety

MGM Resorts' comprehensive 'Seven-Point Safety Plan ' is a multi-layered set of protocols and procedures designed in conjunction with medical and scientific experts to mitigate the spread of the virus, protect customers and employees and rapidly respond to potential new cases. The full plan can be reviewed at mgmresorts.com. The Company continues to evaluate and evolve its safety protocols. Key initiatives include:

Pool lounge chairs will be placed within six feet between groups of guests

Chairs available on the pool deck are at 50% of the total occupancy

Cabana occupancy is limited to groups of six or less

Every other cabana will be used in order to follow physical distancing guidelines

Masks are required for guests at all times unless in the water or actively eating, drinking or smoking. Complimentary masks are provided, to guests, as needed

Guests are encouraged to utilize waitlists to reserve lounge chairs and pool access (subject to pool occupancy)

Employees are required to wear masks.

Employee screening, temperature checks and COVID-19 specific training

COVID-19 testing for employees as they return to work in partnership with the local medical community

