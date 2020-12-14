Log in
MGM RESORTS INTERNATIONAL

MGM RESORTS INTERNATIONAL

(MGM)
  Report
News 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

MGM Resorts International : Launches On-Demand Mobile Fuel Delivery Service at Las Vegas Properties Through Partnership with Fuelster

12/14/2020
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (December 16, 2020) -MGM Resorts International announced today a multi-year partnership agreement with Fuelster to provide contactless fuel delivery to guests' vehicles while they enjoy world-class offerings at the company's Las Vegas resorts.

Through the partnership, Fuelster becomes the exclusive on-demand mobile fuel delivery service of MGM Resorts' Las Vegas properties. Guests can place an order on the Fuelster app, leave their gas door open and have their vehicle filled up while enjoying their stay at MGM Resorts properties.

Disclaimer

MGM Resorts International published this content on 14 December 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 December 2020 22:40:02 UTC

© Publicnow 2020
