MGM Resorts International : Launches On-Demand Mobile Fuel Delivery Service at Las Vegas Properties Through Partnership with Fuelster

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (December 16, 2020) -MGM Resorts International announced today a multi-year partnership agreement with Fuelster to provide contactless fuel delivery to guests' vehicles while they enjoy world-class offerings at the company's Las Vegas resorts.

Through the partnership, Fuelster becomes the exclusive on-demand mobile fuel delivery service of MGM Resorts' Las Vegas properties. Guests can place an order on the Fuelster app, leave their gas door open and have their vehicle filled up while enjoying their stay at MGM Resorts properties.