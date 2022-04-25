MGM Resorts International : Minute - April 25, 2022

MGM Resorts International - MGM Minute Click here to watch the video. Links below contain clean b-roll for each suggested story topic. Feel free to download and use them on-air and on-line. Any consideration for placement within your newscasts would be appreciated. This week's stories that you'll find within the MGM Minute: PRO FOOTBALL DRAFT WEEK IN LAS VEGAS · The Pro Football Draft is coming to Las Vegas for the first time. · Festivities begin April 28 with red carpet arrivals and performances by a variety of entertainers happening on the Fountains of Bellagio. Jabbawockeez, the cast of "O," and Mad Apple are among the MGM Resorts' entertainers scheduled to participate.# · Carly Rosich, Head of Sports & Sponsorship Activation, MGM Resorts: "It's going to be an incredible week. We're looking at several hundred-thousand football fans from across the country coming to Las Vegas. They'll be staying at our properties, eating at our restaurants, and seeing our shows, so the economic impact will be huge for us here at MGM Resorts and for the entire city. The Fountains of Bellagio will be right in the middle of it all - and we just can't wait to get things going." Click here to download b-roll & interview BEAU RIVAGE HONORS FIRST RESPONDERS AT FALLEN OAK · MGM Resorts' Beau Rivage Resort & Casino in Biloxi, Mississippi honored local first responders at the second annual "Heroes at Fallen Oak" invitational golf tournament. · The event was in partnership with Keesler Federal Credit Union. · 27 teams, representing law enforcement across the Mississippi Gulf Coast, took a break from their front-line duties for a day of competition and fun. · The Bay St. Louis Fire Department finished in first place. · Fallen Oak is exclusive to guests of Beau Rivage and is consistently ranked as Mississippi's best golf course by Golfweek and Golf Digest.# Click here to download b-roll MGM RESORTS GLOBAL AVIATION DEPARTMENT HOSTS OPEN HOUSE · The MGM Resorts Global Aviation Department held an open house this past week at its hangar in Las Vegas. · With five aircraft in Las Vegas and one in Atlantic City, the department flies to six continents, providing travel accommodations for MGM Resorts' guests, entertainers, and executives. · Every member of the MGM Resorts Global Aviation team is trained to the highest of FAA standards.# · John Flynn, VP of Administration, MGM Resorts:"It's really exciting. We haven't been able to do one of these open houses at Aviation the last three years because of COVID. Being able to bring many of our partners here to reacquaint them with our assets, being able to meet the crew, letting them see that this a department that flies everywhere around the world with a flawless safety record, is something that we're trying to reinfuse back into the teams here." Click here to download b-roll & interview GUEST SERVICE SPOTLIGHT: BELLAGIO · Meet Eric Cooper, a Concierge at Bellagio in Las Vegas. · Recently, Eric was introduced to a child in the Bellagio lobby who expressed his love for elevators. He told Eric that he even had his own YouTube channel dedicated to elevators. · His family was staying at a different MGM Resorts property. Without hesitation, Eric borrowed a key from the front desk manager and proceeded to take the entire family for an elevator ride to Bellagio's highest floor and back down again. · Following the ride, the family thanked Eric for making the experience happen, and for allowing their son to push the elevator buttons.# · Eric Cooper, Concierge, Bellagio: "Riding up there and seeing the excitement, he was jumping around. When we got to the top, he yelled 'yeah' and was cheering and having a good time. Just to see someone be happy and enjoying their time in Las Vegas put a smile on my face and made me feel like I was doing something good for everybody." Click here to download b-roll BETMGM CASINO LIVE DEALER STUDIO LAUNCHES IN ONTARIO · The BetMGM Casino platform has launched its live dealer studio in Ontario, Canada. This is in partnership with Evolution. · BetMGM's studio is home to six live casino blackjack tables and provides customers in Ontario the opportunity to interact on-line with live dealers and hundreds of other players at varying price points. · Additionally, BetMGM Casino just added more than 100 new slot and video table games, bringing its game count on iOS to over 170.# Click here to download b-roll MGM RESORTS CONTINUES TO RECRUIT & HIRE NEW EMPLOYEES · MGM Resorts continues to recruit and hire new employees across the country. · Interested candidates can apply for a variety of positions by visiting the MGM Resorts hiring events page. · The event page is updated frequently and can be found at careers.mgmresorts.com.# Click here to download b-roll