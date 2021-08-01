MGM Resorts International : Minute - August 2, 2021

MGM Resorts International - MGM Minute August 2, 2021 - August 8, 2021 News Release For Immediate Release August 2, 2021 For more information: Media@mgmresorts.com Click here to watch the video. Links below contain clean b-roll for each suggested story topic. Feel free to download and use them on-air and on-line. Any consideration for placement within your newscasts would be appreciated. This week's stories that you'll find within the MGM Minute: LAS VEGAS GUEST AND EMPLOYEE MASK POLICY NOW IN EFFECT · Based on a new Nevada mandate, all guests, visitors, and employees are now required to wear masks indoors in all public areas while at MGM Resorts' Las Vegas properties. · Signage has been posted throughout properties and letters have been added in hotel rooms communicating this new policy to guests. · The return of mask mandates is a result of the region's low vaccination rate and illustrates the need for employees and members of the community to get vaccinated as soon as possible. · In a letter to MGM Resorts' Las Vegas employees, MGM Resorts CEO & President Bill Hornbuckle urged everyone to get vaccinated, emphasizing that vaccination is the most effective way to reduce cases, prevent further restrictions and avoid damage to jobs and the economy.# · Ashley Eddy, SVP & Legal Counsel, MGM Resorts: "I absolutely believe we will get past all of this. We have our commitment to health and safety here at MGM Resorts. We're working to make sure we have all of our resources available, masks for our guests and employees, hand sanitizing and all of the things that we've done for the last 16 months. I think the most important thing we all can do is continue to talk with our family and friends about getting vaccinated. We have onsite vaccine and testing clinics for our employees and we've had clinics on the Strip for our guests to get vaccinated with some really cool prizes. We're doing everything we can. We have to all rely on each other to get through this and I know we will." MGM RESORTS CONTINUES TO RECRUIT & HIRE NEW EMPLOYEES · MGM Resorts continues to recruit and hire new employees across the country. · In Las Vegas, the company will hold a Summer Luau Event at The Mirage, inside Ballroom A, on Wednesday, August 4. The event runs from 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Hiring managers will be interviewing for lifeguards, cooks, retail associates, and cocktail and lounge servers. · A Las Vegas guest room attendant hiring event is scheduled for Thursday, August 5 from 9 a.m.-1 p.m. at the MGM Resorts International Career Center, located at 840 Grier Drive. · Interested candidates can apply in advance and sign up for interviews via the MGM Resorts hiring events page. That page is updated frequently - and can be found at careers.mgmresorts.com . · MGM Resorts hiring managers will be on-site in Las Vegas at One-Stop Career Center, Monday, August 2 through Thursday August 5, from 9 a.m.-5 p.m. One-Stop Career Center is located at 6330 W. Charleston Blvd. Hiring managers will interview candidates and make on-the-spot job offers for a variety of roles.# · Wanda Smith-Gispert, VP Talent & Workforce Development, MGM Resorts:"This relationship with the One-Stop Career Center is so beneficial for MGM Resorts and the community. It is a win-win situation. We're in the community, talking with people, answering their questions and meeting them where they are. We're bringing the jobs to you so that we can get you hired. We need people, people want jobs, and we're right here, ready to deliver." YONKERS RACEWAY RESUMES INDOOR SIMULCASTING · Yonkers Raceway at MGM Resorts' Empire City Casino in Yonkers, New York has resumed indoor simulcasting. · Guests are now being welcomed back to the raceway's fourth floor, which includes betting windows, seating and views of Yonkers Raceway's half-mile track during live harness racing action. · Simulcasting is available seven-days-a-week, beginning at noon, Wednesdays through Sundays and at 6 p.m. on Mondays and Tuesdays. Every day, racing fans can place bets on action originating from up to 24 harness and thoroughbred tracks around the country.# · Alex Dadoyan, Director of Racing, Yonkers Raceway:"It's so great. It's been 16 months where we haven't had simulcasting indoors here at Yonkers. To get the fans back in the building, to hear them yelling and screaming as they root on their horses from around the country, it's just a great feeling to get back to normal like that." BETMGM TEAMS WITH NFL LEGEND MARSHAWN LYNCH · National Football League legend Marshawn Lynch has signed on to become a BetMGM brand ambassador. · The former running back, known as "Beast Mode," will be featured in BetMGM's upcoming marketing campaigns, social media content, promotions and fan events. · During his 12-year NFL career, Lynch played for the Buffalo Bills, Seattle Seahawks and Oakland Raiders -- earning four consecutive Pro Bowl appearances, and one first-team All-Pro selection. Lynch led the league in rushing touchdowns twice and also helped the Seahawks win its first Super Bowl.#