MGM RESORTS DONATES $360,000 TO INTERNATIONAL CENTER FOR RESPONSIBLE GAMING · MGM Resorts has donated $360,000 to the International Center for Responsible Gaming (ICRG). · The donation is in support of two research projects designed to understand, prevent, and address potential risks associated with gambling. The research projects revolve around the impact of gender on gambling disorder and addresses the potential health risks of casino employees. · This comes as MGM Resorts continues efforts to train and educate more than 60,000 of its employees on the benefits and risks associated with gambling, in tandem with the company's utilization of its responsible gaming program, GameSense. · GameSense focuses on positive, transparent, and proactive conversations with players about how to gamble responsibly. The program was developed and licensed to MGM Resorts in 2017 by the British Columbia Lottery Corporation (BCLC). · The ICRG's research will be shared with other licensees of the GameSense program as well as others throughout the industry who may benefit from its findings.# · Stephen Martino, SVP & Chief Compliance Officer, MGM Resorts: "It's a reaffirmation of our commitment to supporting scientifically based research that will continue to investigate and uncover reasons for why people have a gambling problem. It's core to our commitment to give back at MGM Resorts by supporting something like this. The money going to the ICRG to support peer-reviewed and scientifically sound research is going to make a tremendous difference because this isn't just research for MGM Resorts. It's research for the entire industry." BETMGM AND NHL EXTEND & EXPAND NORTH AMERICAN PARTNERSHIP · BetMGM and the National Hockey League have extended and expanded its North American partnership. · Under the multi-year agreement, BetMGM continues as an Official Sports Betting and Gaming Partner of the NHL and will create specialized VIP fan experiences, utilize NHL imagery to design team and League-branded casino games, and be featured during nationally televised broadcasts.# · Adam Greenblatt, Chief Executive Officer, BetMGM: "We were one of the first to commit to the NHL as a partner and so this extension is a big win for everyone involved and a confirmation of our commitment to hockey and the League. This hockey season has been nothing short of thrilling so far, and we look forward to working with the League to bring that excitement to a new level both in-stadium and out. This complements the relationships that we have with our iconic ambassadors like Wayne Gretzky, Connor McDavid, and Chris Chelios. Overall, it's an amazing opportunity for us to connect more directly with hockey fans who like to bet and get in on the action in an entertaining and responsible way. It's just awesome." · BetMGM and the NHL also share the priority of encouraging responsible gaming education. Both parties are official partners of the American Gaming Association's Have A Game Plan.® Bet Responsibly.™ public service campaign to educate new and seasoned bettors on responsible sports wagering.# MGM RESORTS TEAM MEMBERS SUPPORT OPPORTUNITY VILLAGE · This past week, MGM Resorts' Las Vegas employees got into the spirit of the season by volunteering at the Magical Forest at Opportunity Village. · Team members assisted with carnival games and running the souvenir stand. · MGM Resorts is a long-standing supporter of Opportunity Village, an organization providing assistance to people with disabilities in Southern Nevada.# BEAU RIVAGE RESORT & CASINO PRESENTS COMMUNITY GRANTS · MGM Resorts Beau Rivage Resort & Casino in Biloxi, Mississippi, recently held its annual employee holiday party. · During the festivities, team members presented community grants from the MGM Resorts Foundation to Feeding the Gulf Coast, Gulf Coast Center for Nonviolence, Memorial Hospital at Gulfport Foundation and the Mississippi Council on Economic Education. · This capped off a year in which Beau Rivage provided more than $140,00 in grants to 11 non-profit agencies in Southern Mississippi, all of whom focus on issues involving education, food insecurity or health and wellness.# BORGATA TEAM MEMBERS ASSEMBLE HYGIENE KITS FOR COVENANT HOUSE · Team members from MGM Resorts' Borgata Hotel Casino & Spa in Atlantic City got into the holiday spirit this week by gathering to assemble hygiene kits for the Covenant House. · Borgata is a long-standing supporter of the Covenant House, an organization providing a warm bed, food, and other necessities to young people who have experienced homelessness.# EMPIRE CITY CASINO EMPLOYEES HOST HOLIDAY TOY & COAT DRIVE · Empire City Casino by MGM Resorts in Yonkers, New York, hosted an employee toy and coat drive this holiday season. · The drive benefitted victims of a six-story building that collapsed in the Bronx recently. Items collected will be distributed by Catholic Charities. · These efforts are part of Focused on What Matters , MGM Resorts' wider commitment to social impact, sustainability and community engagement.#