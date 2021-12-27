MGM Resorts International : Minute - December 27. 2021

MGM Resorts International - MGM Minute December 27, 2021 - January 2, 2022 News Release For Immediate Release December 27, 2021 For more information: Media@mgmresorts.com Click here to watch the video. Links below contain clean b-roll for each suggested story topic. Feel free to download and use them on-air and on-line. Any consideration for placement within your newscasts would be appreciated. This week's stories that you'll find within the MGM Minute: MGM RESORTS WELCOMES NEW SECURITY GRADUATES, CONTINUES COMPANYWIDE RECRUITMENT & HIRING · MGM Resorts continues to recruit and hire new employees across the country. · This past week, close to 100 new security guards celebrated their graduation from the company's training program. · Recruiting and hiring for a wide variety of positions with MGM Resorts will continue well into the new year. Interested job candidates can apply in advance via the MGM Resorts hiring events page. The event page is updated frequently and can be found at careers.mgmresorts.com.

BELLAGIO GALLERY OF FINE ART EXHIBIT EXPLORES THE BLACK EXPERIENCE
· The Bellagio Gallery of Fine Art in Las Vegas has unveiled a new exhibit - Ase: Afro Frequencies.
· The multi-sensory digital art exhibition celebrates the historical, social, and cultural aspects of the Black experience. It's presented by ARTECHOUSE in collaboration with Afro-Surrealist visual artist Vince Fraser and poet Ursula Rucker.
· This comes as MGM Resorts looks to reshape its collection to be even more inclusive -- providing a showcase for women, artists of color, the LGBTQIA+ community, and artists with disabilities.
· Ase: Afro Frequencies is on view daily at Bellagio through April 18, 2022.

BRAD GARRETT'S COMEDY CLUB CELEBRATES NEW VENUE NYE WEEKEND
· New Year's Eve weekend in Las Vegas will see Brad Garrett's Comedy Club celebrate the recent opening of its new 210-seat venue inside the District at MGM Grand.
· Brad Garrett will be on hand to perform with Rocky LaPorte and Trixx on Thursday Dec. 30, Friday, Dec. 31, and Saturday, Jan. 1.
· A live music lounge sits adjacent to the comedy club showcasing jazz artists three nights a week.
· MGM Resorts' partnership with Garrett began in 2012, when the Emmy Award-winning actor and comedian first opened his club in MGM Grand's Underground. Brad Garrett, Actor & Comedian:"I'm just happy to be out of the basement. That's really the best thing, though I do miss the House of Magnets and New York Pretzel. Other than that, we're very excited. We're now on the main level. 10 years later, we're up there with the big boys on restaurant row and the studio walk. We're very excited. We have a great show, two shows on New Year's Eve at 7 and 9 p.m. On Dec. 30, we have two shows at 7:30 and 9:30 p.m., and then on the first of January 2022. Can you believe it? We have two shows as well. I'll be hosting and can't wait to see everybody." BORGATA TEAM MEMBERS SPREAD HOLIDAY CHEER AT BOYS AND GIRLS CLUB
· Employee volunteers from MGM Resorts' Borgata Hotel Casino & Spa in New Jersey recently helped spread holiday cheer at The Boys and Girls Club of Atlantic City's MGM Teen Center.
· Borgata team members wrapped over 200 gifts that were donated by the Atlantic City community for club members.
· This is part of Focused on What Matters -- MGM Resorts' wider commitment to social impact, sustainability, and community engagement.

Jennifer Witherow, Social Media Manager, Borgata Hotel Casino & Spa: "Just being there and being a part of it and seeing what these children were going to open at their holiday party, it was a really great experience. We love going to the Boys and Girls Club and being a part of initiatives like this and we're looking forward to doing more over there." BETMGM OPENS WASHINGTON SPORTSBOOK, LAUNCHES HORSE RACING APP IN FLORIDA & LOUISIANA
· The BetMGM Sportsbook at Emerald Queen Casino (EQC) is now open in Tacoma, Washington. This new venture is in partnership with the Puyallup Tribe of Indians.
· Washington sports legends Edgar Martinez, Marshawn Lynch, Lawyer Milloy and Sydney Rice were at the sportsbook's grand opening ribbon cutting ceremony.
· The BetMGM Sportsbook @ EQC features a 500-square-foot video wall, more than a dozen 86" high-definition televisions, 70 DreamSeat leather armchairs, six ticket windows and 30 betting kiosks.
· Kiosk betting will begin at The EQC in Fife, Washington on Dec. 27.

Also, the new BetMGM Horse Racing mobile app has launched in Florida and Louisiana.
· BetMGM Horse Racing allows customers to watch and wager on premier Thoroughbred, Harness and Quarter Horse races at more than 200 tracks around the world.
· The BetMGM Horse Racing app is in partnership with NYRA Bets, the official online wagering platform of the New York Racing Association and a leading provider of horse racing content in the U.S.

BILL HORNBUCKLE PRESENTS SHOW SERVICE EXCELLENCE AWARD TO SADELLE'S
· This past week, MGM Resorts CEO & President Bill Hornbuckle presented the Sadelle's team at Bellagio in Las Vegas with a SHOW Service Excellence Award.
· The award is presented quarterly to an MGM Resorts team of employees that best demonstrates the company's commitment to providing excellent guest service.
· Sadelle's was recognized for consistently meeting and exceeding the expectations of guests, while elevating the overall dining experience.