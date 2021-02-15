MGM Resorts International : Minute - February 15, 2021

MGM Resorts International - MGM Minute Click here to watch the video. Links below contain clean b-roll for each suggested story topic. Feel free to download and use them on-air and on-line. Any consideration for placement within your newscasts would be appreciated. This week's stories that you'll find within the MGM Minute: MANDALAY BAY EVENTS CENTER RENAMED MICHELOB ULTRA ARENA · The Mandalay Bay Events Center in Las Vegas has a new name. · The 12,000-seat arena at Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino is now the "Michelob ULTRA Arena." · The multi-year naming rights partnership was negotiated between MGM Resorts and Anheuser-Busch. · The agreement gives Anheuser-Busch the opportunity to sponsor various activations and events at Mandalay Bay. · The newly named Michelob ULTRA Arena is home to the WNBA's Las Vegas Aces, and is one of the industry's leading destinations for live events, hosting professional and college basketball, concerts, championship boxing, and more. · In 2019, the arena underwent major renovations, including upgrades to its technology and lighting system, and seating and concourse areas.# Click here to download b-roll MGM NORTHFIELD PARK RESUMES NORMAL HOURS; MGM SPRINGFIELD'S HOTEL & TAP REOPENS MARCH 5 · MGM Northfield Park in Northeast Ohio has resumed normal operating hours - with the casino open for guests 24 hours a day, 7 days a week. · Health and safety protocols remain in place throughout MGM Northfield Park, and face masks must be worn at all times by guests and employees. · This is in line with MGM Resorts' companywide Seven-Point Safety Plan.# · Matt Buckley, SVP Marketing & Operations, MGM Northfield Park:"This is great all around. By going back to 24 hours of operation at MGM Northfield Park, it feels like we're getting a step closer to a level of normalcy - and that's something we all need right now. The best part about this is that we're able to welcome back many of our team members. We appreciate what the community and our team has been doing to help slow the number of COVID-19 cases, and as we take this step forward, all of us here at MGM Northfield Park will continue to make health and safety a top priority." · Also, on March 5: MGM Springfield will reopen its hotel and TAP Sports Bar. For the time being, the hotel will reopen in a limited capacity to invited casino guests. TAP Sports Bar will be open Fridays through Sundays.# Click here to download b-roll & interview MGM RESORTS & EMPIRE CITY PARTICIPATE IN SUPPLIER DIVERSITY SUMMIT · MGM Resorts and Empire City Casino in Yonkers, New York recently participated in a virtual summit on the importance of supplier diversity. · "Driving Diversity and Inclusion: Perspectives, Practices and Opportunities" was hosted by the Business Council of Westchester. · Kenyatta Lewis, MGM Resorts' Executive Director of Supplier Diversity & Sustainable Procurement, joined the panel to discuss the company's far-reaching Supplier Diversity efforts - which includes the Supplier Diversity Mentorship Program. · Now in its fourth year, the mentorship program helps current suppliers - diverse and women-owned business owners - enhance their operations, so they can expand their footprint in the marketplace, drive value, and strengthen their overall competitive advantage. · Many of the mentorship program's graduates grew their businesses after completing the program.# · Kenyatta Lewis, Executive Director of Supplier Diversity & Sustainable Procurement, MGM Resorts:"Last month, our Company graduated 6 diverse-owned businesses, bringing us to a total of 18 companies since the mentorship program first launched in 2016. This year, we will achieve 50 percent of our forward-looking goal to graduate 50 businesses by the year 2025. Investing in diverse-owned businesses is a business imperative." Click here to download b-roll & interview GULF COAST WINTER CLASSICS RETURN TO MISSISSIPPI FEB. 17 · The 23rd annual Gulf Coast Winter Classics kicks off on Feb. 17 in Mississippi. · MGM Resorts' Beau Rivage in Biloxi returns as the event's official resort and casino. · The Gulf Coast Winter Classics is considered one of the nation's most prestigious equestrian competitions -- attracting some of the best horsemen from across North America. · Action takes place at the Harrison County Fairgrounds, which is a short drive from Beau Rivage. · Over the last 22 years, the competition has contributed more than 40 million dollars in economic impact to Mississippi coastal cities and counties. · The Gulf Coast Winter Classics spans six weeks and includes the Beau Rivage Lucky 777 Grand Prix on March 7. · Due to health and safety restrictions, the Classics will only be open to those competing.# Click here to download b-roll BETMGM & MGM RESORTS READY FOR TOURNAMENT TIME · With football season in the rearview - basketball now takes center stage. · MGM Resorts and BetMGM are gearing up for college basketball's tournament season -- one of the busiest times of the year for the BetMGM app and BetMGM Sportsbooks located at MGM Resorts' properties across the country. · With that in mind, BetMGM has updated its odds for the 2021 conference tournaments. · Visit the BetMGM app or BetMGM.com to view the latest lines and to get in on the action.# Click here to download b-roll