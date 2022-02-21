MGM Resorts International : Minute - February 21, 2022

MGM Resorts International - MGM Minute February 21, 2022 - February 27, 2022 News Release For Immediate Release February 21, 2022 For more information: Media@mgmresorts.com Click here to watch the video. Links below contain clean b-roll for each suggested story topic. Feel free to download and use them on-air and on-line. Any consideration for placement within your newscasts would be appreciated. This week's stories that you'll find within the MGM Minute: GUESTS EMBRACING MGM RESORTS' ON-SITE TESTING SERVICE · MGM Resorts' on-site testing service is off to a strong start in the new year. · So far in 2022, the company has administered close to 3,000 COVID-19 tests for guests at the company's new clinic in The Shoppes at Mandalay Place, located inside Mandalay Bay, and through its in-room testing program. Both are in partnership with Community Ambulance. · The clinic and in-room testing services are designed with the business and leisure traveler in mind - and are a convenient option for anyone needing test results quickly for concert events, travel or anything else.# · John Flynn, Vice President of Administration, MGM Resorts: "If you want to get tested, come over to Mandalay Bay and get tested or we can come to your room, give you an antigen test or a rapid PCR so you can get back home, especially for our international travelers. We're providing that peace of mind for you. That's what hospitality does. We navigate these hard solutions for you and it's great to see that our customers have embraced this program." Click here to download b-roll & interview MGM NORTHFIELD PARK SUPPORTS GREATER CLEVELAND FOOD BANK · This past week, MGM Northfield Park employees volunteered their time at the Greater Cleveland Food Bank. · Together, the team assisted with the sorting and packing of over 6,000 pounds of meat that was later distributed to area residents dealing with food insecurity. · This is part of Focused on What Matters -- MGM Resorts' wider commitment to social impact, sustainability, and community engagement.# · Matt Buckley, General Manager, MGM Northfield Park:"The team is so eager to get back out into the community and give back. We partnered with the Greater Cleveland Food Bank and put together a bunch of meals that assisted kids, families, and seniors throughout Northeast Ohio. I'm so proud of this team. I want to thank all the volunteers for their commitment to the community and for just giving back to the people who support our business every day." Click here to download b-roll & interview EMPIRE CITY CASINO DONATES RESTAURANT ITEMS TO UNITED WAY · MGM Resorts' Empire City Casino in Yonkers, New York recently kicked off its 2022 social impact campaign by working with the United Way of Westchester and Putnam. · Empire City employees helped distribute a dozen pallets of new and unused restaurant-style glassware, dishware, and kitchen items to the United Way's Essential Goods for Basic Needs program. · The United Way helped identify eight local partners that will use the donated items to serve families in need.# Click here to download b-roll SPAS OF AMERICA RECOGNIZES BEAU RIVAGE & MGM GRAND DETROIT · MGM Resorts' Beau Rivage Resort and Casino in Biloxi, Mississippi and MGM Grand Detroit have once again been recognized on Spas of America's Top 100 Spas of 2021 list. · The Spa at Beau Rivage, which specializes in massage and Hydrafacial therapies, made its way into the Top 10 and ranked sixth overall in the U.S. · The annual award provides insight into consumers' favorite spas of the year, based on unique page views and consumer choices on spasofamerica.com.# Click here to download b-roll BETMGM TEAMS WITH SPORTSGRID · BetMGM has teamed up with SportsGrid, the nation's first and only 24-hour streaming network dedicated to sports betting. · Under the partnership, BetMGM's brand, odds, and promotions will be incorporated into SportsGrid's most popular shows. · Additionally, BetMGM's trading team and brand ambassadors will help create unique insider content for the network.# Click here to download b-roll MGM RESORTS CONTINUES TO RECRUIT & HIRE NEW EMPLOYEES · MGM Resorts continues to recruit and hire new employees for a wide variety of positions across the country. · Interested job candidates can apply in advance via the MGM Resorts hiring events page. · The event page is updated frequently and can be found at careers.mgmresorts.com .# Click here to download b-roll