MGM Resorts International : Minute - February 21, 2022

February 21, 2022 - February 27, 2022
This week's stories that you'll find within the MGM Minute:
GUESTS EMBRACING MGM RESORTS'
ON-SITE TESTING SERVICE
· MGM Resorts' on-site testing service is off to a strong start in the new year.
· So far in 2022, the company has administered close to 3,000 COVID-19 tests for guests at the company's new clinic in The Shoppes at Mandalay Place, located inside Mandalay Bay, and through its in-room testing program. Both are in partnership with Community Ambulance.
· The clinic and in-room testing services are designed with the business and leisure traveler in mind - and are a convenient option for anyone needing test results quickly for concert events, travel or anything else.#
· John Flynn, Vice President of Administration, MGM Resorts: "If you want to get tested, come over to Mandalay Bay and get tested or we can come to your room, give you an antigen test or a rapid PCR so you can get back home, especially for our international travelers. We're providing that peace of mind for you. That's what hospitality does. We navigate these hard solutions for you and it's great to see that our customers have embraced this program."
MGM NORTHFIELD PARK SUPPORTS
GREATER CLEVELAND FOOD BANK
· This past week, MGM Northfield Park employees volunteered their time at the Greater Cleveland Food Bank.
· Together, the team assisted with the sorting and packing of over 6,000 pounds of meat that was later distributed to area residents dealing with food insecurity.
· This is part of Focused on What Matters -- MGM Resorts' wider commitment to social impact, sustainability, and community engagement.#
· Matt Buckley, General Manager, MGM Northfield Park:"The team is so eager to get back out into the community and give back. We partnered with the Greater Cleveland Food Bank and put together a bunch of meals that assisted kids, families, and seniors throughout Northeast Ohio. I'm so proud of this team. I want to thank all the volunteers for their commitment to the community and for just giving back to the people who support our business every day."
