MGM Resorts International - MGM Minute January 1, 2024 - January 7, 2024

This week's stories:

MGM RESORTS & PEPSI CONTINUE TO SPOTLIGHT BLACK-OWNED RESTAURANTS
· Year Two of The Restaurant Royalty Residency continues in Las Vegas. It's a partnership between MGM Resorts and Pepsi.
· Lolo's On the Water from New York City is now serving its Island BBQ Beef Shank Platter, with Johnny Cakes and honey-rum glazed plantains at Luxor's Public House and Mandalay Bay's Libertine Social.
· The Restaurant Royalty Residency program features Black-owned restaurants and chefs presiding over four-week, rotating culinary residencies, curating limited-edition menu items.
· This collaboration spotlights MGM Resorts' long-standing commitment to supporting Diversity, Equity and Inclusion in the culinary space and is part of the Pepsi Dig In campaign.
· Leticia Skai Young, Co-Owner, Lolo's On the Water: "It's been like a dream come true. I feel really honored to be a part of this program. Pepsi Dig In was instrumental in getting us through the pandemic and pivoting. We've gotten a lot of benefit from being a part of the program and we're here in Vegas which is amazing." BEAU RIVAGE RESORT & CASINO OPENS NEW POKER ROOM
· MGM Resorts' Beau Rivage Resort & Casino in Biloxi, Mississippi opened its new poker room this past week.
· The 12-table venue includes a four-window cashier's cage, forms display and a dozen 65-inch HDTVs.
· The room is welcoming guests in advance of the Beau Rivage Heater Poker Tournament. Now in its eleventh year, the Heater features a guaranteed prize pool of more than $3 million.
The 12-event tournament kicks off on Thursday, January 4. BEAU RIVAGE TEAM MEMBERS CELEBRATE HOLIDAY SEASON WITH LOCAL VETERANS
· Beau Rivage employee volunteers closed out the holiday season by serving a special meal at the Biloxi V-A.
· Beau Rivage's culinary team prepared a dinner of turkey, gravy, mashed potatoes, and fresh fruit for the veterans and staff.
· The visit was planned by Beau Rivage's Veterans Employee Networking Group.

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK AT THE BANKS IN CINCINNATI DEBUTS NATION KITCHEN & BAR
· Nation Kitchen and Bar has officially opened inside the new BetMGM Sportsbook at The Banks in downtown Cincinnati.
· This is in collaboration with the Cincinnati Reds and marks the completion of the entertainment destination, located just steps away from Great American Ballpark.
· The new, full-service restaurant is open to all ages with views of a 350-square-foot video wall and 42 TVs. Guests must be 21 and older in order to enter the BetMGM Sportsbook area, which includes three in-person betting windows, 14 betting kiosks, more than 200 seats, and a VIP lounge.
· BetMGM is an official sports betting partner of the Cincinnati Reds.

SMART MEETINGS MAGAZINE RECOGNIZES ARIA, MGM NATIONAL HARBOR, BORGATA & MGM GRAND DETROIT
· MGM Resorts' ARIA Resort & Casino in Las Vegas, Borgata Hotel Casino & Spa in New Jersey, MGM Grand Detroit, and MGM National Harbor in Maryland have all earned a 2023 Platinum Choice Award from Smart Meetings Magazine.
· The Platinum Choice Awards recognize hospitality partners who help meeting professionals educate, motivate, and connect communities.
· This is the seventh consecutive year that MGM National Harbor has been recognized, with its Sales and Catering team being cited for maintaining positive connections and rapport with guests, resulting in a strong calendar of repeat business.
· Nominations and voting for the awards are conducted by meeting planners throughout the hospitality industry.
· Sheila Hession, Executive Director of Sales, MGM National Harbor: "When you consider how hard we've all worked, everyone puts in the effort every single day to create these memorable experiences. To be nominated by meeting planners for this recognition and to share it with the team and to share it with the resort in full, it really takes a village and we do so much every single day. It's not just my team, it's not just the culinary team. It's also the banquet staff and everyone from the arrival experience to departure who are creating these meaningful experiences that meeting planners want to share with each other. I love that." MGM RESORTS OBSERVES NATIONAL HUMAN TRAFFICKING PREVENTION MONTH
· January is National Human Trafficking Prevention Month.
· MGM Resorts has a long-standing commitment to combatting this issue by joining citywide efforts and forming its own anti-human trafficking taskforce to monitor and provide guidance for policies and initiatives throughout the company.
· Recently, MGM Resorts provided a $50,000 grant to Signs of Hope, a nonprofit working to address the problem in the community.
· These efforts are part of Focused on What Matters, MGM Resorts' wider commitment to social impact, sustainability and community engagement.