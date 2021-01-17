MGM Resorts International : Minute - January 18, 2021

MGM Resorts International - MGM Minute Click here to watch the video. Links below contain clean b-roll for each suggested story topic. Feel free to download and use them on-air and on-line. Any consideration for placement within your newscasts would be appreciated. This week's stories that you'll find within the MGM Minute: MLK DAY: MGM RESORTS CELEBRATES DIVERSITY & INCLUSION 1. Throughout January, MGM Resorts is celebrating the life and legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. 1. On Jan. 18, the Las Vegas community comes together, virtually, to participate in the 39th annual Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Parade. MGM Resorts is the presenting sponsor of the parade for the 11th consecutive year, which begins at 10 a.m. PT. 1. To watch the livestream and archived video of the virtual parade -- visit www.kingweeklasvegas.com. 1. Over the next few weeks, dozens of MGM Resorts employees across the nation will honor Dr. King by participating in a variety of service initiatives. Volunteer projects include making masks for children with cancer, planting trees in memory of COVID-19 victims, writing letters to the elderly, and feeding people in need.# 1. Tony Gladney, VP of Diversity & Inclusion, MGM Resorts: "Obviously, things are a little different this year. MLK Day and the weeks surrounding it is such an exciting and important time in our company. Even though it's in a virtual sense this year, we get the opportunity to continue to live the ideals of diversity and inclusion which is a priority in our company. That's just as important as ever before -- and what Dr. King spoke about and what his vision was. Here at MGM Resorts, on a daily basis, that's what we continue to remain focused on and we're excited to continue being a part of this great endeavor in our community." Click here to download b-roll. MGM GRAND DETROIT POKER ROOM HAS REOPENED 1. The Poker Room at MGM Grand Detroit has reopened. 1. The Poker Room will operate 24 hours a day, 7 days a week with up to five tables available, spaced apart. Each table will seat a maximum of eight (8) players with plexiglass dividers between each player position and the dealer. Additional tables will be available as soon as current capacity restrictions allow. 1. In accordance with state law, face masks are required, and cards and chips and all other high-touch areas will be sanitized regularly. This is all in line with MGM Resorts' companywide Seven Point Safety plan. 1. For the time being, and in compliance with state guidelines, food and beverage service remains suspended. While MGM Grand Detroit's casino and BetMGM Sportsbook are open, the hotel tower remains closed.# Click here to download b-roll. SPAS OF AMERICA RECOGNIZES BEAU RIVAGE & MGM GRAND DETROIT 1. MGM Resorts' Beau Rivage Resort and Casino in Biloxi, Mississippi and MGM Grand Detroit are being recognized by Spas of America. 1. The Spa at Beau Rivage and Immerse Spa at MGM Grand Detroit are listed among Spas of America's Top 100 Spas of 2020. 1. The annual award provides insight into consumers' favorite spas of the year, based on unique page views and consumer choices on spasofamerica.com.# 1. Sara Chatham, Director of Recreation Services, Beau Rivage Resort & Casino:"We're happy to provide services during these unprecedented times. Our staff works very diligently to provide a safe and relaxing environment for our guests. We look forward to the future and what it has in store." Click here to download b-roll BETMGM SPORTSBOOK COMING TO NATIONALS PARK IN WASHINGTON, D.C. 1. Excitement continues to build surrounding the recent announcement that BetMGM has entered an exclusive, multi-year partnership with the Washington Nationals. 1. Key details of the partnership include the opening of a BetMGM Sportsbook connected to Nationals Park in Washington, D.C. and the launch of BetMGM's mobile app, accessible within the Park as well as within a two block-permitted radius around the Park. 1. The BetMGM Sportsbook will provide a luxury viewing and sports betting experience that complements the existing experience at the MGM National Harbor Dugout Club, an eight-seat premier luxury sports box located on the field adjacent to the team dugout. 1. The newly created Sportsbook will not be accessible by fans while they are in attendance at a Nationals game, but fans in attendance will be able to place bets via BetMGM's mobile app. 1. This is an extension of the Nationals partnership with MGM National Harbor in Maryland. 1. MGM Resorts is the official Gaming Partner of Major League Baseball.# 1. Jorge Perez, President & COO, MGM National Harbor: "Baseball in the greater D.C. metro area is huge. MGM Resorts and MGM National Harbor have been long-term partners with the Nationals organization. We've hosted many of the Nats players here at National Harbor. The idea of having the BetMGM brand and BetMGM product there as a venue in the Nats stadium in addition to mobile betting and kiosks, this is one of the biggest strategic initiatives in the ability to moves our businesses forward in the next couple of years. This is big." Click here to download b-roll GLASSDOOR NAMES BETMGM A "BEST PLACE TO WORK" 1. BetMGM has been named as a Best Place to Work in 2021 by Glassdoor, the worldwide leader on insights about jobs and companies. 1. The Glassdoor Employees' Choice Award recognizes employers that create great work cultures and is judged solely on input from company employees. 1. BetMGM ranked in the Top 20 "small and medium company" category, for companies with up to 1,000 employees. 1. BetMGM is a market leading sports betting and digital gaming entertainment company, born out of a partnership between MGM Resorts and Entain.# 1. Adam Greenblatt, Chief Executive Officer, BetMGM: "It's been a tremendous year of growth for BetMGM. We tripled our headcount to 350 team members and were able to grow the business, while infusing our new employees with the values that make BetMGM a special place to work. We credit our success in this area to the high-touch approach of our leadership group during these times of remote working, clarity of purpose throughout, and transparency with which we have shared our journey with the whole business. We're extremely proud to receive this recognition from Glassdoor. It's a testament to the collaborative, high performing workplace we've been able to cultivate." Click here to download b-roll AUSTRALIA'S THUNDER FROM DOWN UNDER RETURNS TO EXCALIBUR 1. Australia's Thunder from Down Under has reopened at Excalibur Hotel & Casino in Las Vegas. 1. In compliance with current state health and safety guidelines, seating is limited to 50 guests per show. Guests are required to wear masks and will remain 25 feet away from on-stage performers, with parties seated six-feet apart in order to maintain proper physical distancing. 1. MGM Resorts has designed a "Convene with Confidence" program specifically for entertainment and sporting events. The plan involves everything from cleaning protocols to digital solutions for purchasing tickets and drinks.# Click here to download b-roll