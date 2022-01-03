MGM Resorts International : Minute - January 3, 2022

MGM Resorts International - MGM Minute Click here to watch the video. Links below contain clean b-roll for each suggested story topic. Feel free to download and use them on-air and on-line. Any consideration for placement within your newscasts would be appreciated. This week's stories that you'll find within the MGM Minute: CONVENE WITH CONFIDENCE: CES RETURNS TO MGM RESORTS 1. The Consumer Electronics Show, otherwise known as CES, returns to Las Vegas and MGM Resorts' properties Jan. 5-8. 1. The city-wide event features panel discussions, presentations, and unveilings of new technology and products that will help shape a variety of industries. 1. Mandalay Bay Resort & Casino and ARIA Resort & Casino will serve as two of the host venues, while remaining in line with current health and safety guidelines set forth by the state of Nevada.# 1. John Flynn, VP of Administration, MGM Resorts: "We know that in 2022, we're going to see an increase in visitation here at our Las Vegas properties and that begins this week with CES. We're really excited about it. Our companywide health and safety commitment remains in effect. What that means is you'll continue to see masks available, masks being worn by everybody, hand sanitizing stations in place, as well as digital options, designed with your health and safety in mind. We're also ramping up testing options, including our in-room testing options for guests, and that's all part of our Convene with Confidence program. On top of that, we continue to focus on air quality and some other important factors that will give our guests continued peace of mind, while continuing to keep our properties open at 100 percent." Click here to download b-roll & interview MGM RESORTS' BETMGM SPORTSBOOKS CELEBRATE HISTORIC FOOTBALL SEASON 1. The holidays brought plenty of action to MGM Resorts' retail BetMGM Sportsbooks in Nevada, New Jersey, Mississippi, Michigan, and Maryland. 1. The excitement is expected to continue over the next few weeks with college football crowning a national champion and the NFL playoffs set to get underway. In fact, the sportsbooks are celebrating what can now be considered a historic football season in terms of betting.# 1. Jeff Stoneback, Director of Trading, MGM Resorts:"It has been a historic football season. We've never taken this many wagers in a football season ever. We have a few new properties that just opened like MGM National Harbor in Maryland and Emerald Queen Casino in Washington, so we have more properties than we've ever had taking bets. The football season has been expanded with the NFL adding an extra week. The college National Championship is coming up and the best thing about the NFL is more teams will be in the playoffs this year. We'll have a Saturday-Sunday opening weekend with an added feature of playoff football on Monday night. It's been great and there's a lot more to come." Click here to download b-roll & interview BETMGM LAUNCHES BORGATA BINGO IN NEW JERSEY 1. BetMGM closed out 2021 with the launch of Borgata Bingo on-line in New Jersey. 1. The Borgata Bingo platform gives players access to the first 75-ball real money online bingo product in the U.S. This is the first bingo product built exclusively for BetMGM by Entain. 1. Integration with MGM Resorts' M life Rewards program allows Borgata Bingo players to redeem their online gameplay for experiences at MGM Resorts properties nationwide, including Borgata Hotel Casino & Spa in Atlantic City, as well as MGM Grand, and Bellagio in Las Vegas.# Click here to download b-roll MGM RESORTS CONTINUES TO RECRUIT AND HIRE NEW EMPLOYEES 1. A new year brings new job opportunities. MGM Resorts continues to recruit and hire new employees for a wide variety of positions across the country. 1. Interested job candidates can apply in advance via the MGM Resorts hiring events page. The event page is updated frequently and can be found at careers.mgmresorts.com.# Click here to download b-roll