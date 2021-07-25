MGM Resorts International : Minute - July 26, 2021

MGM Resorts International - MGM Minute July 26, 2021 - August 1, 2021 News Release For Immediate Release July 26, 2021 For more information: Media@mgmresorts.com Click here to watch the video. Links below contain clean b-roll for each suggested story topic. Feel free to download and use them on-air and on-line. Any consideration for placement within your newscasts would be appreciated. This week's stories that you'll find within the MGM Minute: MGM RESORTS' HEALTH & SAFETY COMMITMENT · Based on new directives from the Clark County Commission, MGM Resorts now requires all employees, both vaccinated and unvaccinated, to wear masks indoors while working at its Las Vegas properties. · This policy will remain in place until at least August 17. · The Southern Nevada Health Department recommends that everyone - all guests and employees - wear masks when indoors. · Signs have been posted throughout properties communicating those recommendations. Masks continue to be available for guests at all MGM Resorts' properties, and the company remains vigilant in following health and safety protocols.# · John Flynn, VP of Administration, MGM Resorts: "The last couple of weeks have been great from the business side with things getting back to 100 percent. As everyone has been watching the data and the numbers, it's time to be a little more proactive. If we can take these proactive measures now, that will help flatten this spike that we're seeing and it keeps our operations running at 100 percent. What we also know, certainly from over the last couple of months, from the data we've seen, vaccines are overwhelmingly effective. I think it forces us to double down our efforts, which is what we're doing here at MGM to get as many people vaccinated as possible. We're going to continue this effort moving forward because we know that is the most effective protocol we can put in place to put this pandemic behind us." Click here to download b-roll & interview MANDALAY BAY POKER ROOM REOPEN · As of July 22, the poker room at Mandalay Bay in Las Vegas is back open. · The poker room will welcome guests, Thursdays through Mondays, from 3 p.m.-11 p.m. · Cards and chips and all other high-touch areas will be sanitized regularly. This is in line with the MGM Resorts Health & Safety Commitment.# Click here to download b-roll MGM RESORTS CONTINUES TO RECRUIT & HIRE NEW EMPLOYEES · MGM Resorts continues to recruit and hire new employees across the country. · In Las Vegas, the company will hold a Box Office Ticket Agents event for all properties and arenas. The session is set for Tuesday, July 27 from 9 a.m.-2 p.m. A security team hiring fair is scheduled for Wednesday, July 28 from 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Both of these Las Vegas events will be held at the MGM Resorts International Career Center, located at 840 Grier Drive.# · MGM Springfield in Western Massachusetts is hosting a Food & Beverage team hiring event on Thursday July 29. It's happening from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. at TAP Sports Bar, inside MGM Springfield. Those who are offered positions and begin working will be entered into a raffle for Boston Red Sox tickets.# · Borgata Hotel Casino & Spa in Atlantic City is holding a Security Hiring event on July 27 from 11 a.m.-3 p.m. and a Guest Room Attendant session on July 28 from 10 a.m.-12 p.m. Both events will be held at Borgata's Central Conference Center.# · Interested candidates can apply in advance and sign up for interviews via the MGM Resorts hiring events page. That page is updated frequently - and can be found at careers.mgmresorts.com.# · Randy Goldberg, VP Talent Acquisition, MGM Resorts:"We've had some great success with our targeted hiring events across the country. While the volume of hiring has been significant, this is a process that is going to continue for some time. As business demand continues to be strong, we'll continue to look for great team members. We're proud to be an employer of choice - and part of that includes the great benefits we're able to offer, which includes our College Opportunity Program and tuition reimbursement plan. It's really a great time to join the company and begin your career as an MGM Resorts employee." Click here to download b-roll & interview BEAU RIVAGE HOSTS BLOOD DRIVE EVENT · MGM Resorts' Beau Rivage Resort & Casino in Biloxi, Mississippi hosted a blood drive this past week in support of The American Red Cross. · The Red Cross is currently experiencing a national blood shortage. · With the help of Beau Rivage employees, 19 units of blood were collected during the drive. That's enough to save 57 lives. · Beau Rivage has a longstanding partnership with the Red Cross. Last fall, the resort provided the organization with more than 27,000 bottles of water to assist people impacted by hurricanes throughout the Gulf Coast.# Click here to download b-roll MGM RESORTS GOLF AMBASSADORS COMPETING FOR MEDALS · Five MGM Resorts golf ambassadors have qualified to represent their countries and compete for medals in Japan. · Danielle Kang is a member of Team USA. Inbee Park is representing South Korea, Anna Nordqvist is a member of Team Sweden, Sophia Popov represents Germany, while Tiffany Chan competes for Hong Kong.# Click here to download b-roll