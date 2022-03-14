MGM Resorts International : Minute - March 14, 2022

MGM Resorts International - MGM Minute Click here to watch the video. Links below contain clean b-roll for each suggested story topic. Feel free to download and use them on-air and on-line. Any consideration for placement within your newscasts would be appreciated. This week's stories that you'll find within the MGM Minute: MARCH MATCHUPS EXCITEMENT RETURNS TO MGM RESORTS' BETMGM SPORTSBOOKS · MGM Resorts is getting ready for the excitement of March Matchups. · The men's college basketball tournament gets underway with play-in games March 15-16. Opening round and second round action runs March 17-20. · The tournament is expected to bring plenty of action to BetMGM's retail sportsbooks at MGM Resorts properties in Las Vegas, New Jersey, Maryland, Michigan and Mississippi. The same can be said for the BetMGM mobile app, as well as Yahoo Sportsbook, which is powered by BetMGM. · Jeff Stoneback, Director of Trading, MGM Resorts: "There's nothing that tops the atmosphere of March Matchups in our sportsbooks, whether you're in Las Vegas or at one of our other MGM Resorts' BetMGM Sportsbooks around the country. Also, when you factor in our mobile app which just launched in Illinois, BetMGM is now in 22 markets. This is guaranteed to be the most bet-on tournament we've ever had. We'll have a ton of prop bets and sports fans from all over visiting us. We just can't wait to get this thing going." · At the same time, March is Problem Gambling Awareness Month. Through their responsible gaming program, GameSense, MGM Resorts and BetMGM are reminding guests to set a budget and to just have fun while betting on the tournament. · GameSense Advisors are now staffed at each MGM Rewards desk across the country and March marks the full integration of GameSense into BetMGM's desktop and mobile platforms, providing customers with the same GameSense experience they have grown to count on at MGM Resorts properties nationwide. GameSense offers easily accessible resources for customers and their families to receive support and assistance for anyone concerned about problem gambling. · Additionally, MGM Resorts and BetMGM are official partners of the American Gaming Association's Have A Game Plan mission. Have A Game Plan aims to promote responsible sports wagering to new consumers and seasoned bettors.# Click here to download b-roll & interview PAC-12 CONFERENCE MEN'S TOURNAMENT WRAPS UP AT T-MOBILE ARENA IN LAS VEGAS · The Pac-12 Conference Men's Basketball Tournament wrapped up over the weekend at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. · The event brought thousands of students, alumni, and sports fans from across the country to MGM Resorts' properties on the Las Vegas Strip. · MGM Resorts' involvement with the men's Pac-12 Conference Tournament dates back to 2012. · In 2023, in addition to the Pac-12 Tournament, MGM Resorts and T-Mobile Arena will host a Men's NCAA Basketball Tournament regional.# Click here to download b-roll DETROIT CENTRAL MARKET URBAN FOOD HALL OPENS AT MGM GRAND DETROIT · Detroit Central Market is now open at MGM Grand Detroit in Michigan. · This new urban food hall includes a variety of cuisine concepts - including Diablo's Tacos, Grand Wok Noodle Bar, Fat Daddy's Hot Chicken, and The Corners Detroit-Style Pizza. The venue features works by local artists, along with contactless-mobile ordering through QR-codes located at tables. Detroit Central Market is open at MGM Grand Detroit daily for lunch and dinner.# · David Tsai, President, Midwest Group, MGM Resorts: "It's been such a tough couple of years for everyone and for our community. Now, to be able to open new amenities and introduce a new concept, we're really excited about it. We can now offer a variety of cuisines, everything from Mexican street tacos to authentic Asian noodles, Detroit-style pizza, and Nashville hot-chicken. This is a great amenity that we can now introduce in Downtown Detroit and we couldn't be more excited for our guests." · Also, the Topgolf Swing Suite has officially reopened at MGM Grand Detroit. The Topgolf Swing Suite features a new menu and a variety of multi-sport simulation games. The venue is welcoming guests Thursday-Sunday.# Click here to download b-roll & interview NEW SPA OPENS AT MGM RESORTS' GOLD STRIKE IN MISSISSIPPI · The all-new Gold Strike Spa is now open at MGM Resorts' Gold Strike Casino Resort in Tunica, Mississippi. · Located on the 17th floor of the hotel tower, the 3,000-square-foot facility features five treatment rooms and overlooks the Mississippi River. · This new spa is more than three-times as large as Gold Strike's previous spa. · Guests can now choose from an expanded menu of spa offerings or have a professional massage therapist customize a treatment. Those wishing to continue the wellness experience at home can choose from a full line of exclusive spa products.# · Max Fisher, General Manager, Gold Strike Casino Resort: "It's been a big deal for us at Gold Strike and for our customers, the ability for us to open and offer a new amenity. It's a very tranquil setting, looking out at the Mississippi River, and our guests have really remarked about how much they enjoy being able to relax and unwind as they enjoy the expanded offerings in our spa." Click here to download b-roll & interview NEW YORK-NEW YORK GUEST SERVICE SPOTLIGHT · Meet James Lozano, an assistant store manager at I love New York-New York, located inside MGM Resorts' New York-New York Hotel & Casino in Las Vegas. · James recently overheard a guest mention an interest in buying a specific Vegas Golden Knights shirt that he had seen at a different store on property - one that was currently closed. Without hesitation, James offered to walk the guest to that store to retrieve the item so he could make the purchase. The guest accepted and upon returning home, sent an email thanking James for going beyond the call of duty.# · Jason Wooge, Director of Retail Operations, MGM Grand & New York-New York: "That's the part of the job that I love so much, when we're able to take care of our guests and see the team really stepping it up when nobody is looking. James took it upon himself to approach this guest and reach out, and it made somebody's day." Click here to download b-roll & interview MGM RESORTS CONTINUES TO RECRUIT & HIRE NEW EMPLOYEES · MGM Resorts continues to recruit and hire new employees across the country. · Interested candidates can apply and sign up for interviews via the MGM Resorts hiring events page. · The event page is updated frequently and can be found at careers.mgmresorts.com.# Click here to download b-roll