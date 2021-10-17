Log in
MGM Resorts International : Minute - October 18, 2021

10/17/2021 | 10:42pm EDT
The MGM Minute is a weekly digital company newsletter from MGM Resorts International. It contains content to begin the morning with, content to carry forward throughout the day and content to use in the days ahead. For more information, or to follow-up with any of the stories outlined below, please contact media@mgmresorts.com.

MGM Resorts International - MGM Minute

October 18, 2021 - October 24, 2021

News Release For Immediate Release October 18, 2021

For more information: Media@mgmresorts.com

Click here to watch the video. Links below contain clean b-roll for each suggested story topic. Feel free to download and use them on-air and on-line. Any consideration for placement within your newscasts would be appreciated.

This week's stories that you'll find within the MGM Minute:

AMERICAN DENTAL ASSOCIATION CONVENES WITH CONFIDENCE AT MANDALAY BAY

· It's a busy time for conventions and conferences in Las Vegas. Gatherings continue at MGM Resorts properties -- all in line with current health and safety guidelines set forth by the state of Nevada.

· This past week, Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino hosted thousands of attendees for the American Dental Association's SmileCon.

· Organizers opted to use Convene with Confidence's optional multi-layered screening process to enhance health and safety protocols for the conference. This included vaccine verification and rapid, on-site molecular COVID-19 testing with results delivered in approximately 20 minutes.

· Since June 2020, MGM Resorts has hosted more than 1,500 meetings under the Convene with Confidence umbrella.#

· John Flynn, VP of Administration, MGM Resorts: "This conference had 7-8,000 attendees. It's great to bring in partners like the American Dental Association, who we've been working with for the past several months. They were very focused on the health and safety protocols. From all the feedback we've been getting, it was very well received and a very successful conference.  What this says for us at MGM Resorts is that the future is bright. We look forward to hosting more and more of these conferences and we look forward to seeing the number of attendees and registrations continue to increase in the weeks and months ahead."

Click here to download b-roll & interview

MGM RESORTS & BETMGM CELEBRATE THE RETURN OF HOCKEY

· Vegas Golden Knights hockey is back at MGM Resorts' T-Mobile Arena. The Golden Knights opened their fifth National Hockey League season at the venue this past week.

· MGM Resorts Health & Safety Commitment continues throughout T-Mobile Arena with masks required to be worn indoors for all fans and employees. The Commitment includes a focus on enabling high quality clean airflow, advancing innovative digital technologies and options for touchless transactions and keeping cleanliness and sanitization top of mind. The MGM Resorts Health & Safety Commitment can be viewed at mgmresorts.com.#

· Max Bizzarro, Executive Director & Assistant General Manager, T-Mobile Arena:"A full house with almost 18,000 people in the venue, which was super exciting. Imagine that a year ago, we actually opened with nobody in the venue. It's very different to see that and the ambiance is back. Everyone coming into the venue is doing it safely., wearing their masks while walking through the venue and also when they're seated and not actively eating or drinking. It was a super successful night and we're looking forward to a great season."

· Speaking of hockey: BetMGM is the exclusive presenting sponsor of Line Change - seen every Friday night on the NHL Network. Line Change provides a preview of upcoming NHL games while incorporating BetMGM odds and sportsbook insights. MGM Resorts and BetMGM are both official partners of the National Hockey League.#

Click here to download b-roll & interview

PARK THEATER RENAMED "DOLBY LIVE AT PARK MGM"

· Park Theater in Las Vegas has a new name. The 5,200-seat theater is now "Dolby Live at Park MGM."

· Dolby Live is the first of its kind to offer live concerts in Dolby Atmos, making the venue one of the world's most technologically advanced performance spaces.

· While the Dolby Atmos playback system will be primarily used for live concerts, it has the capability to support a multitude of events including musicals, eSport events, and more.

· Dolby Live at Park MGM is the home to special engagements by Lady Gaga, Bruno Mars, Aerosmith, and other top artists.#

Click here to download b-roll

MGM RESORTS & SOTHEBY'S TO AUCTION PICASSO MASTERWORKS OCT. 23

· MGM Resorts is partnering with Sotheby's on a special art auction of Picassos. The auction is happening at Bellagio in Las Vegas on Oct. 23 and will be livestreamed worldwide.

· The masterworks up for bid are from the MGM Resorts Fine Art Collection. This will be the first time that Sotheby's has hosted a marquee Evening Sale in North America outside its signature New York auction venue.

· The auction comes as MGM Resorts looks to reshape its collection to be even more inclusive, providing a showcase for women, artists of color, the LGBTQIA+ community, and artists with disabilities.#

Click here to download b-roll

BEAU RIVAGE SHOWS SUPPORT FOR BREAST CANCER AWARENESS

· October is National Breast Cancer Awareness Month.

· To mark the occasion, the horticulture team at MGM Resorts' Beau Rivage Resort & Casino in Biloxi, Mississippi has unveiled its annual Breast Cancer Awareness floral display.

· The display incorporates a pink ribbon heart and can be found outside the Roasted Bean Coffee Shop in Beau Rivage's shopping promenade.

· This year's arrangement includes more than 1,200 pink flowers and is part of Beau Rivage's ongoing commitment to create further awareness for the fight against breast cancer.#

Click here to download b-roll

MGM RESORTS CONTINUES TO RECRUIT & HIRE NEW EMPLOYEES     

· MGM Resorts continues to recruit and hire new employees across the country.

· Interested candidates can apply and sign up for interviews via the MGM Resorts hiring events page. The event page is updated frequently - and can be found at careers.mgmresorts.com.#

Click here to download b-roll

