MGM Resorts International : Minute - October 4, 2021

MGM Resorts International - MGM Minute Click here to watch the video. Links below contain clean b-roll for each suggested story topic. Feel free to download and use them on-air and on-line. Any consideration for placement within your newscasts would be appreciated. This week's stories that you'll find within the MGM Minute: MGM RESORTS UNVEILS OSAKA, JAPAN DEVELOPMENT PLANS 1. MGM Resorts has unveiled plans for a proposed, $10 billion development in Osaka, Japan. 1. This past week MGM Japan and its joint-venture partner ORIX were selected by Osaka as the region's integrated resort partner. 1. Details of the proposal showcase MGM Resorts' vision to transform the region into one of the world's top entertainment and hospitality destinations, creating a hub for tourism across Japan. 1. Integrated resort licenses are expected to be issued by Japan's central government in 2022. If selected to receive a license, MGM Resorts anticipates an opening date in the second half of the 2020s for the Osaka project. 1. Ed Bowers, President of Global Development, MGM Resorts: "This is just super exciting. We've worked on this now for a long time, a better part of five years. I'm heading back to Japan to carry on. This is the biggest thing that has happened in development for a long time. For our company, this is really an exciting opportunity." Click here to download b-roll & interview FOCUSED ON WHAT MATTERS: SUPPORTING LAS VEGAS' HISTORIC WESTSIDE 1. MGM Resorts has donated $500,000 to the City of Las Vegas via the Mayor's Fund for Las Vegas LIFE and the Nevada Community Foundation. 1. That money will be used to help Las Vegas' Historic Westside establish a new, local food source in James Gray Park. 1. The Historic Westside will become the first neighborhood in the city to have a community-based urban agriculture farming facility. 1. The Historic Westside Farming Facility will aim to tackle food insecurity rates in the neighborhood while addressing unemployment and building community wealth. The Historic Westside community has consistently struggled with reliable access to healthy food with a 25 percent food insecurity rate- the highest in the Las Vegas Valley. 1. The city of Las Vegas will use the funding from MGM Resorts to acquire two ready-built, plug-and-play shipping container growing facilities. The containers are climate-controlled, can operate year-round, and can provide harvestable crops within eight weeks. 1. This is part of Focused on What Matters -- MGM Resorts' wider commitment to social impact, sustainability, and community engagement.# 1. Tony Gladney, VP of Diversity & Inclusion, MGM Resorts:"This has a big impact on our entire community, because without the Westside, our Strip wouldn't exist as it exists today. We're excited to contribute, coming out of the pandemic, where this community really needs the assistance and economic vitality. This is big and this is going to be a great boost for our community and for our company as well." Click here to download b-roll & interview BETMGM ANNOUNCES CONTENT PARTNERSHIP WITH BILL BURR 1. BetMGM has announced a content partnership with comedian Bill Burr and his All Things Comedy podcast network. 1. As part of the agreement, BetMGM's sportsbook data and promotional offers will be integrated into Burr's "Anything Better" podcast. BetMGM content will also be included in episodes of Burr's "Monday Morning Podcast" and YouTube channel.# Click here to download b-roll BEAU RIVAGE CELEBRATES 25TH ANNIVERSARY OF CRUISIN THE COAST 1. MGM Resorts' Beau Rivage Resort & Casino in Biloxi, Mississippi is celebrating the 25th anniversary of "Cruisin the Coast." 1. Beau Rivage is hosting several events for cruisers between Oct. 4-10. 1. Cruisin the Coast is recognized as the biggest car show in the nation - and is often referred to as "America's Largest Block Party." 1. More than 8,000 vehicles and auto enthusiasts from 45 states are expected to participate in this Coastal Mississippi tradition. That's up from 374 cars back in 1996. 1. Cruisin the Coast has been named "Best Car Show Competition in America" by USA Today for several years. 1. Beau Rivage has created a limited edition 25th anniversary commemorative gaming chip to mark the occasion.# Click here to download b-roll MGM RESORTS CONTINUES TO RECRUIT & HIRE NEW EMPLOYEES 1. MGM Resorts continues to recruit and hire new employees across the country. 1. Interested candidates can apply and sign up for interviews via the MGM Resorts hiring events page. 1. The event page is updated frequently - and can be found at careers.mgmresorts.com.# Click here to download b-roll